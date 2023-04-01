Chelsea's Broja joins Fulham on loan until end of season in deadline day swoop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea's Broja joins Fulham on loan until end of season in deadline day swoop
Chelsea's Broja joins Fulham on loan until end of season in deadline day swoop
Chelsea's Armando Broja celebrates scoring against Preston North End
Chelsea's Armando Broja celebrates scoring against Preston North End
Reuters
Chelsea forward Armando Broja (22) has joined Fulham on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs said on Friday shortly after the transfer window closed.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Fulham paid Chelsea around 4 million pounds ($5.10 million) for the 22-year-old.

"I'm very excited that we've reached an agreement to bring Armando Broja to Fulham on loan until the end of the season. He's a young and talented striker who is happy and motivated to join our squad," Fulham CEO Tony Khan said in a club statement.

Broja made limited starts this season due to injury but he still managed 19 appearances, scoring his only Premier League goal against Fulham in October and another in their FA Cup third round match against Preston North End last month.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino had said last month that the striker would have an important part to play for his side in the absence of Nicolas Jackson, who was away with the Senegal squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Defending champions Senegal lost to Ivory Coast on Monday in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBroja ArmandoJackson NicolasFulhamChelseaPreston
Related Articles
Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast
Chelsea focused on three points not Klopp's farewell party at Anfield, says Pochettino
Show more
Football
Bayern face bogey side Gladbach with Leverkusen in their sights
Transfer News LIVE: Bournemouth sign Unal, Broja completes Fulham loan switch
Updated
Liverpool threaten knockout blow to Arsenal's title challenge
Real and Girona feeling the heat in LaLiga title race as season heats up
Manchester United grab dramatic victory at Wolves as Mainoo scores incredible late winner
Orel Mangala joins Lyon on loan from Nottingham Forest with option to buy
Joselu at the double as Real Madrid climb to summit of LaLiga with win over Getafe
West Ham claw back draw with Bournemouth after Kalvin Phillips debut blunder
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bournemouth sign Unal, Broja completes Fulham loan switch
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Manchester United grab dramatic victory at Wolves as Mainoo scores incredible late winner
Goalkeeping woes continue to threaten Japan's Asian Cup hopes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings