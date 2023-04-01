Chelsea's Broja joins Fulham on loan until end of season in deadline day swoop

Chelsea forward Armando Broja (22) has joined Fulham on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs said on Friday shortly after the transfer window closed.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Fulham paid Chelsea around 4 million pounds ($5.10 million) for the 22-year-old.

"I'm very excited that we've reached an agreement to bring Armando Broja to Fulham on loan until the end of the season. He's a young and talented striker who is happy and motivated to join our squad," Fulham CEO Tony Khan said in a club statement.

Broja made limited starts this season due to injury but he still managed 19 appearances, scoring his only Premier League goal against Fulham in October and another in their FA Cup third round match against Preston North End last month.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino had said last month that the striker would have an important part to play for his side in the absence of Nicolas Jackson, who was away with the Senegal squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Defending champions Senegal lost to Ivory Coast on Monday in the round of 16 of the tournament.