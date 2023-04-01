Chelsea slump continues as Watkins the villain for woeful Blues

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea slump continues as Watkins the villain for woeful Blues
Chelsea slump continues as Watkins the villain for woeful Blues
Aston Villa's English striker #11 Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Aston Villa's English striker #11 Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring the opening goal
AFP
Aston Villa defended diligently to stifle a wasteful 10-man Chelsea as they snatched a narrow Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge - the 1-0 win is the narrowest winning margin in any of the Villans’ league games this season.

Coming into this fixture on the back of their worst five-game start to a PL campaign since 2015/16, Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea were under pressure to produce a result.

The Blues started brightly, setting the tempo and taking the game to Villa, but as has so often been the case, the final product was proving elusive.

During a half with little goalmouth action for the visitors, Lucas Digne came closest to netting with a long-range strike that required the attention of Robert Sánchez.

A miscued Enzo Fernández effort from a promising position and an offside diving header from Axel Disasi perfectly encapsulated Chelsea’s first-half frustrations.

Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino speaks with fourth official Simon Hooper
AFP

The hosts picked up where they left off after the break, but chances from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson went begging.

Having found goals hard to come by since joining the London side, Jackson perhaps let his frustrations get the better of him, impeding a free-kick to earn a fifth yellow card of the season and an accompanying suspension.

Match stats
Flashscore

If that wasn’t enough headache for Pochettino, a red card for an overly forceful challenge from Malo Gusto left Chelsea in a pickle minutes later.

That dismissal offered Villa some encouragement and they duly capitalised when Ollie Watkins fired in a low shot from a tight angle to record his first PL goal of the campaign.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores the opening goal
AFP

With time ticking away, chances were coming thick and fast for both sides but Ben Chilwell, Disasi, and Moussa Diaby all squandered presentable opportunities when in behind.

Ultimately, it was the same old story for Chelsea, who created plenty of openings with no end product, leaving them marooned in midtable. As for Villa, clinching all three points is the perfect tonic to a disappointing European defeat in midweek as they rise to sixth in the league.

Player ratings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaAston Villa
Related Articles
Pochettino urges Chelsea to be more clinical in front of goal
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Show more
Football
Superb Newcastle score eight past poor Sheffield United in mauling
Football Tracker: Osimhen misses penalty for Napoli, Madrid readies for derby
Updated
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Updated
Son hails Spurs 'great character' after entertaining Arsenal draw
Liverpool put West Ham to the sword and climb up to second spot
Son brace earns Spurs point at Arsenal in thrilling North London derby
Manchester United's Rashford unhurt after being involved in car crash
Mitoma at the double as Brighton breeze through Bournemouth
Cagliari still looking for first Serie A win after loss at Atalanta
Most Read
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Football Tracker: Osimhen misses penalty for Napoli, Madrid readies for derby
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings