Christie and Kluivert on target as impressive Bournemouth stun 10-man Arsenal

Bournemouth claimed a hard-fought Premier League (PL) victory over 10-man Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium, ending a run of five successive head-to-head defeats.

Missing for just a fourth PL match since the 2021/22 campaign, Bukayo Saka’s absence may well have contributed to a subdued opening 25 minutes on the South Coast. However, a moment of contention on the half-hour mark changed the complexion of the contest when William Saliba tangled with Evanilson.

Referee Robert Jones initially awarded the centre-back a yellow card for taking down the Bournemouth forward who was racing in behind the Arsenal defence, but after VAR intervened, Saliba was shown the first red card of his senior career.

Raheem Sterling was the unfortunate man sacrificed by Mikel Arteta as the Gunners adjusted to yet another dismissal, making way shortly after Mikel Merino dragged the visitors’ only real chance of the half wide.

Armed with the numerical advantage, Bournemouth ended the first half positively, peppering the Arsenal goal with several promising efforts, the best of which saw David Raya palm away Antoine Semenyo’s near-post strike from a tight angle.

Remaining on the front foot after the restart, the Cherries wasted a golden opportunity to go ahead when Antoine Semenyo blazed a bouncing ball over the bar while unmarked in the box.

Clear-cut chances were proving hard to come by thereafter, encouraging Andoni Iraola to make a triple change after the hour mark as he looked to press home his side’s advantage.

Reluctant to sit back, Arsenal almost capitalised on a Kepa Arrizabalaga error, but recently-introduced substitute Gabriel Martinelli could only strike a tame effort in Kepa’s direction.

So often lauded for their set-piece efficiency, it was the Gunners who were on the wrong end of a well-executed corner this time around, falling behind with 20 minutes to play.

A pair of substitutes combined when a delicate flick from Justin Kluivert helped the ball to Ryan Christie, who arrived unmarked in the area to smash a side-footed strike into the top-left corner.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

A rare win for the Cherries was all but sealed 10 minutes later when Raya fouled Evanilson in the box, allowing Kluivert to double Bournemouth’s lead from the spot.

Arsenal ultimately had no response as they suffered their first away PL defeat of the calendar year, losing to Bournemouth for the first time since January 2018. The Gunners also miss out on the rather trivial honour of becoming only the second PL side after Liverpool to record 2,000 top-flight wins, facing the Reds next weekend without the suspended Saliba.

Arteta’s side remain third in the league table for the time being while the Cherries sneak into the top-half, climbing above Manchester United on goals scored.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

