City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derby

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford hasn't had the best season so far

Marcus Rashford (25) remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward's underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker (33) said ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby.

Rashford is struggling in front of goal for the record 20-time top-flight champions this season, having netted once in 12 matches. But Walker said his England teammate still poses a threat, regardless of his current form.

Rashford had a stellar 2022/23 campaign, including 30 goals in all competitions, and went on to be named United's player of the year.

"I think Marcus has shown over the years that he's the sort of player who can create problems for any side if they don't match him," Walker, City's right back, told reporters before their trip to Old Trafford.

"He's been important for both United and England since he was a teenager because of the threat he offers to any team he's in.

"He's got a lot of different qualities, and we know he can be dangerous at the weekend."

City and United in the standings Flashscore

Reigning champions City are second in the standings, six points ahead of neighbours United in eighth.

City crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium last season but lost the away game 2-1. They also beat Erik ten Hag's side in the FA Cup final in June and later matched United's 1999 achievement of the treble.

Recent head-to-head record Flashscore

But Walker is now looking at the bigger picture.

"Last season is done, we lost at Old Trafford and went on to win the treble. Ultimately that's what matters," the 33-year-old Walker added.

"We want to win the game because of what it means and because, ultimately, it will help us in trying to win the Premier League again. We don't need to think beyond that.

"We've had some great games against them in recent years and our focus is on giving the fans something to enjoy again on Sunday."