Pep Guardiola condemns 'vile' chants about Bobby Charlton from City fans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pep Guardiola condemns 'vile' chants about Bobby Charlton from City fans
Pep Guardiola condemns 'vile' chants about Bobby Charlton from City fans
Guardiola has distanced himself from the offenders
Guardiola has distanced himself from the offenders
Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (52) plans to sign the book of condolence for the late Bobby Charlton when his team travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United and condemned the "vile chanting" by two City fans.

Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of United's greatest players, died on Saturday at the age of 86.

"They don't represent us," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"The alcohol makes bad, bad things in people."

City suspended two minors from attending games after a video emerged on social media of them chanting "Bobby's in a box" during their team's win over Brighton on the same day at the Etihad Stadium.

"What represents us is that the next time I go to Old Trafford to sign the book on condolences on behalf of Manchester City," Guardiola said.

"We have a huge respect for Manchester United and especially the icon and the figure that is Sir Bobby Charlton.

"Our condolences are with his family and with Manchester United. They always are and always will be there."

Follow the Manchester derby on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester CityGuardiola PepCharlton Bobby
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Manchester United show signs of life, but City offer real test in derby
'Remembered forever': Football world pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Nice go top in France, Spurs looking to open up five-point lead
Updated
Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress and he plans to keep it that way
Juventus focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal
Updated
Everton's Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction and focus on West Ham
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Bellingham fit and ready for Clasico, Ancelotti says ahead of vital clash
Goals will come but Manchester United are hard to beat, says Ten Hag
Arsenal could be without forward Gabriel Jesus for weeks, says Mikel Arteta
OPINION: Kalvin Phillips has wasted the opportunity of a lifetime at Manchester City
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings