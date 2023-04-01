'Remembered forever': Football world pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton

English football icon Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away aged 86, his family announced on Saturday.

Since the news was shared the world of football has been reacting and paying tribute to a man described by many as the game's "gentleman":

Sir Geoff Hurst: "Very sad news today. We will never forget him and nor will all of football. A great colleague and friend.

"He will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone."

Manchester United: "Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

Erik ten Hag: "A legend, a giant passing away - his achievements are so immense and huge. Global, not only England, what he achieved is incredible.

"All the games, his titles, his trophies, the contribution he had with his goals. A big personality and an example for all of us - as a footballer and also in society and worldwide."

David Beckham: "Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United.

"I owe everything to Sir Bobby."

Wayne Rooney: "Winning the World Cup in '66 and the European Cup in '68 after what he'd been through with the Munich disaster - he's had a great life.

"He's a great, an absolute legend of the game.

"He's a huge loss to football and a huge loss to his family, more importantly. He'll be greatly missed."

Gareth Southgate: "The privilege of meeting him on several occasions allowed me to understand his personal pride and emotion in having represented England, and simply confirmed in my mind his standing as one of the gentlemen of the game.

"The world of football will unite in sadness at losing an undisputed legend."

Pep Guardiola: "A huge loss for his family and for the Manchester United family and for English football, European football.

"A big legend. On behalf of Manchester City our condolences to his family, Manchester United and for everyone because we have the Premier League that we have because of these types of people."

Gary Lineker: "For me, he is England's greatest ever player. He was one of my heroes, one of many people's heroes.

"I was always nervous and in awe of him, but he was so gentle as a man he always put you at ease. He was always so kind.

"He was unique. Wherever you go in the world, even if they didn't speak the language, they knew two words - Bobby Charlton."

Alan Shearer: "He could have been excused for having a little bit of arrogance about him but there was absolutely none of that. If you hadn't watched a game of football and didn't see him play, you would just see him as a normal guy. I don't think you will ever hear anyone say a bad word against him.

"He was not only a great goalscorer but a scorer of great goals. If anyone is wanting to look at how to strike at a football, look at Sir Bobby Charlton."

Prince William: "Sir Bobby Charlton. First Division Champion. European Champion. World Champion. Gentleman. Legend.

"A true great who will be remembered forever. Thank you, Sir Bobby."

Rio Ferdinand: "Sir Bobby. Icon, Legend, Great… these words are thrown around by all of us to many who 100 per cent don't deserve them, especially when you compare them to a man of Sir Bobby's calibre."

Gary Neville: "One of the original Busby Babes. He won youth cups at Man Utd then won the European Cup, the World Cup and in the modern era he was a director of the club.

"No doubt English football's greatest player and ambassador. A champion on and off the pitch."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino: "We mourn the loss of one of England's 1966 FIFA World Cup winning team and a football legend, whose impact on the game spanned generations."

