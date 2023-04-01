Croatian teen Luka Vuskovic to join Tottenham in 2025

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
Croatian teen Luka Vuskovic to join Tottenham in 2025
Vuskovic will join Spurs on a contract running until 2030
Profimedia
Tottenham Hotspur said they have reached an agreement to sign defender Luka Vuskovic (16) from Croatia's Hajduk Split, with the 16-year-old to join the Premier League club in 2025.

Vuskovic will join Spurs on a contract running until 2030, the club said on Monday. British media reported the deal was worth around 12 million pounds

Under FIFA rules, Vuskovic must wait until he is 18 before he can arrive in England.

The centre-back has played 11 times for Hajduk Split since making his senior debut in February, becoming the youngest player to feature in the Croatian top flight at 16 years and two days old.

Vuskovic also has five caps for Croatia's under-17 team.

