Son hails Spurs 'great character' after entertaining Arsenal draw

AFP
Son Heung-Min (31) saluted Tottenham's "great character" after the South Korea star struck twice in Sunday's 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham twice trailed to Cristian Romero's own goal and Bukayo Saka's penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

But Tottenham captain Son led the fightback on each occasion with a first-half leveller and then another equaliser after the interval to extend his side's unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign to six games.

"It's a derby, it's always a tough game. I think the performance was fantastic. We gave everything until the final whistle, so the fans can be proud of the game," Son said.

Spurs' Son celebrates scoring against Arsenal
AFP

"We wanted to win so one point is a shame, but the performance was perfect."

Ange Postecoglou's team conceded a second-half penalty when Romero was ruled to have deliberately blocked Ben White's shot with his hand.

Despite that blow, Tottenham showed they are made of sterner stuff than in recent seasons as they immediately recovered to equalise through Son's cool finish from James Maddison's pass.

Match stats
Opta by Stats Perform

Although they failed to end their 13-year wait for a league win at Arsenal, fourth-placed Tottenham remain above the fifth-placed Gunners on goal difference.

"Look the referee made a decision, we can't just argue about this decision. We have VAR in this situation," said Son, who now has five goals this season.

"Obviously the derby is an emotional game. It's a decision we accepted and we bounced back really strongly.

"Coming back at the time was important. We showed great character and Maddison showed great bravery."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamArsenalSon Heung-MinRomero CristianMaddison JamesSaka BukayoWhite Ben
Football Tracker: Kroos pulls one back for Real Madrid, PSG in control against Marseille
Updated
Victor Osimben misses crucial spot kick as Napoli draw blank against Bologna
Superb Newcastle score eight past poor Sheffield United in mauling
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Updated
Chelsea slump continues as Watkins the villain for woeful Blues
Liverpool put West Ham to the sword and climb up to second spot
Manchester United's Rashford unhurt after being involved in car crash
Mitoma at the double as Brighton breeze through Bournemouth
