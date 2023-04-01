Diogo Dalot sent off as Liverpool held to disappointing draw by Manchester United

Liverpool failed to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table as Jurgen Klopp’s men were held to a frustrating goalless draw by a dogged Manchester United outfit.

The biggest crowd at Anfield in over half a century provided the perfect backdrop for the meeting of England’s two most successful and historic clubs. But, just as this fixture has become so one-sided in recent years, the early stages followed suit as Liverpool dominated their beleaguered visitors.

However, despite all their pressure, it took the Reds until the half-hour mark to seriously challenge United goalkeeper André Onana, who passed the test with flying colours as he tipped Virgil van Dijk’s powerful header over the bar.

The hosts’ sloppiness was a common theme of the opening period, as Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai in particular squandered numerous opportunities to penetrate the Red Devils’ rearguard.

Salah was unable to find a goal Profimedia

Erik ten Hag’s men were in no position to capitalise, though, with their lack of belief best illustrated by their failure to register a single shot on target before the interval amidst a subdued Anfield atmosphere.

There was no change to the pattern of play after the restart, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s marauding run down the right and subsequent strike into the side-netting as close as either side came to an early breakthrough.

The Englishman intervened crucially at the other end soon afterwards, taking the ball off Alejandro Garnacho’s toes after he’d been released by Kobbie Mainoo.

A double change and tactical tweak on the hour-mark released Alexander-Arnold into midfield, and he came mightily close to opening the scoring when his long-range effort drifted inches wide of the woodwork.

Frustration was growing inside Anfield, and tension came with it as United burst through the Reds’ defence only for Rasmus Højlund to fire straight at Alisson from a promising position.

The visitors’ rising confidence then almost proved to be their downfall as they were opened up on the break, but Onana was equal to Salah’s curling effort as the contest entered the final 20 minutes.

Match stats Flashscore

No side in the division has been as prolific from the 75th minute onwards than Liverpool this term, but besides a last-ditch Sofyan Amrabat block to deny Luis Díaz, late scares were few and far between for the visitors.

Controversy is never far from this fixture, and for the 18th time in its PL history, a red card graced this clash as Diogo Dalot received two cautions within seconds of each other, both for dissent. Nevertheless, United held firm to claim a creditable point at the end of a chastening week.

Their winless run at Anfield extends to nine visits, while Liverpool were left frustrated at their inability to surpass Arsenal at the PL summit.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

