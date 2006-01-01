Dutch midfielder Mats Wieffer signs for Brighton from Feyenoord

Dutch midfielder Mats Wieffer signs for Brighton from Feyenoord

Wieffer is one of his nation's biggest talents
Wieffer is one of his nation's biggest talents Reuters
Netherlands international Mats Wieffer (24) has agreed a five-year deal to join Brighton from Feyenoord, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The midfielder has signed for an undisclosed fee, but local media have reported the deal is worth 25 million pounds ($32.02 million).

"We are delighted to welcome Mats to the club, a player whose qualities we have admired for a long time. He has a lot of Champions League and Eredivisie experience and has developed into one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe," said technical director David Weir in a statement.

Wieffer joined Feyenoord in 2022, made nine goals and provided 11 assists in 79 appearances for the Eredivisie club.

He has made nine appearances for the Netherlands, scoring his first international goal in a 6-0 win over Gibraltar in the second leg last November.

