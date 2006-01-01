Advertisement
  4. Eddie Howe 'very committed' to Newcastle after England link

Howe says he has had 'no thoughts' about any job besides the one he has
Eddie Howe (46) insists he is "very committed" to Newcastle as long as he is backed by the club after being installed as one of the leading contenders to take over as England manager.

The English Football Association said on Friday that they have identified a number of candidates to replace Gareth Southgate, who resigned following Sunday's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

Howe is among the bookmakers' top choices, along with former Chelsea bosses Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter.

But Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales this week said the Premier League club would fight to keep Howe.

And the Magpies boss was adamant on Friday that he remains content at St James' Park.

"It is an unbelievable football club. I'm very, very proud to be the manager," Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"I love the supporters, I love the players, I love the staff. So really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here.

"For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I'll be very happy. And I am very happy."

Howe has long been ranked as one of the brightest young English coaches after his impressive work with Bournemouth and then Newcastle.

In his three years in charge, Howe has taken Newcastle back to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and also reached the League Cup final.

However, Newcastle finished a disappointing seventh in the Premier League last season amid concerns that they would have to sell key players this summer in a bid to stay in line with financial fair-play rules.

If that might be a reason for Howe to consider taking the England job if he was offered it, the Magpies coach said he was ready to remain on Tyneside - as long as he feels supported by the club's Saudi owners.

"Of course that is my expectation because I am the manager of Newcastle and I am very proud to be," he said when asked if he would be in charge for their opening Premier League game against Southampton on August 17.

"But as I said, it is all about the environment I am working in. As long as that is one where I feel I can give my best, then absolutely, we will crack on and I am looking forward to next season."

