Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to return to form

Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to return to form

Fernandes has struggled to find his best form this season
Fernandes has struggled to find his best form this seasonAndrew Yates / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has jumped to the defence of captain Bruno Fernandes (30) after the midfielder's slow start to the season, saying it is only a matter of time before the Portugal international returns to his best.

Fernandes has one assist and has yet to score in this campaign and the playmaker has been criticised for his performances in the last two games in which United were held to draws by Crystal Palace and FC Twente.

Ten Hag was asked if the player is fatigued after a gruelling last season in which he played over 4,000 minutes for United before representing his country at EURO 2024.

"I think the team brings him in a situation. I think he is capable and he has proven already, so many times in the Premier League, he can create many chances," Ten Hag told reporters on Thursday ahead of Sunday's home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

"I am convinced he will not do differently. He will find his form.

"He is already creating chances but he will make final passes, he will score goals 100%. It is just a matter of time."

United have scored only five league goals this season and sit 11th in the standings.

"We have players across the team who have the abilities to score. But it's clear you see all the opportunities we've created, we've not scored enough," Ten Hag said.

"You always work into a season, you have to build it, the structures in defending, structures in possession, of course. You start with the build-up, I think we have the structures quite right.

"Across all games we have more possession... and then it's about what we do with the possession. We bring the ball into the final third, we bring the ball into the box a lot... but we have to take advantage of it."

United have not beaten Spurs for two years and in a fixture that has traditionally produced goals Ten Hag said he expects an intense game against Ange Postecoglou's team who also have seven points and are 10th on goal difference.

"It always is against Tottenham and I think it is also our style as well. So I think it is going to be a very dynamic, attractive game," he said.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBruno FernandesManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Odegaard out with De Bruyne a doubt for big title clash
All eyes on Manchester as City host Arsenal in Premier League title showdown
Erik ten Hag happy as Manchester United 'find a way to win' against Southampton
Show more
Football
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Tottenham rip up Qarabag in Europa League despite suffering early red card
Editors' Picks: Title favourites clash in Spain and Germany as MLB regular season ends
Lyon stroll to win over Olympiacos in Europa League morale booster
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo
Athletic Club battle back to claim crucial point at Ivan Juric’s Roma
Ajax get off to flying start to Europa League campaign after thrashing Besiktas
NFF retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Justin Madugu gets Super Falcons role
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania named 2024 African Nations Championship hosts
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings