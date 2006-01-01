Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Eriksen plans to go 'full out' in final year of Manchester United contract

Christian Eriksen will wait to settle his Manchester United future
Christian Eriksen (32) will wait to settle his Manchester United future after speculation that the Denmark midfielder could leave Old Trafford.

Eriksen was one of Erik ten Hag's first signings as United manager in 2022, but the Dane had a diminished role last season.

The former Tottenham star, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the 2021 European Championship, was linked with a move to his old team Ajax, as well as Belgian side Anderlecht, during a close season of transfer rumours.

But Eriksen remained with United after the transfer deadline passed and has made a positive impact since returning to the starting line-up.

He made his first start of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win at Southampton, which he followed up with a brace in the 7-0 rout of Barnsley in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

"I feel very good being at United," Eriksen said. "If they told me to leave I would leave but I didn't hear that.

"I'm also a guy who likes being in a place where my family is settled and at the same time being in a place where I can benefit and play, that's always going to be my aim."

Asked about his long-term future with his contract expiring next year, he said: "There's one year left so my focus is going to be on this year, going full out and see what happens afterwards."

United have scored 10 without reply since Eriksen came into the starting line-up.

But he baulked at suggestions he could have spoken to Ten Hag about his role and minutes given the increased competition in United's midfield.

"It's difficult to ask the manager in the off-season how many minutes I'm going to get in a season," Eriksen said.

"If he starts promising minutes to players we're going to have a long season!

"There was no speaking in that sense, just head down, work hard and focus on each game."

