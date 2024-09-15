Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Espirito Santo proud after Nottingham Forest's first win at Anfield since 1969

Espirito Santo proud after Nottingham Forest's first win at Anfield since 1969

Updated
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates after the match as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates after the match as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejectedReuters / Molly Darlington
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo (50) said he was proud of the way his team played, despite injuries to key players, to clinch their first win at Anfield since 1969 by beating Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench to score the only goal of the match and secure the second win in four matches for unbeaten Forest.

"Very happy. Many of our fans today in the stadium, they were not even born (in 1969). So that says how hard it is to play here," Espirito Santo told reporters.

"Proud of the way we played as a team... it's all about taking your chances in the right moment and we did it."

Forest were without their two starting midfielders, with Danilo breaking his ankle last month against Bournemouth and Ibrahim Sangare out with a hamstring injury. Centre-back Willy Boly was also absent with a calf injury.

"Ibrahim Sangare is going to be a while," the manager said. "I wish we could have everybody ready. Unfortunately, we don't have three players with us... we have to be ready for everything."

Forest also played central midfielders Nicolas Dominguez and Elliott Anderson as wingers to track Liverpool's full-backs.

"It is about building and believing in this idea that you can develop," he added.

Forest, who finished 17th last season, will visit Brighton next Sunday.

Follow the Premier League here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNottinghamIbrahim SangareCallum Hudson-OdoiWilly BolyLiverpoolGilson Espirito SantoNicolas Dominguez
Related Articles
Slot rues sloppy play as Liverpool suffer shock home loss to Forest
Liverpool stunned as Hudson-Odoi seals famous Anfield win for Nottingham Forest
Slot says contract situations of Liverpool trio 'not a distraction'
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Updated
France international Rabiot agrees to sign for Ligue 1 giants Marseille
Gallagher and Griezmann fire Atletico Madrid to victory over Valencia
Set-pieces to a reality-check: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Underwhelming Inter come back to salvage draw away at Monza in Serie A
Conte hails Lukaku as essential to Napoli's hopes after Cagliari win
Flick praises Barcelona's outstanding teenager Yamal after brace against Girona
It's my burden, says Postecoglou as Tottenham's Achilles heel strikes again
Napoli continue strong start to Conte's reign after thrashing Cagliari in Serie A
Unbeaten Newcastle stage second-half comeback to record Wolves win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings