Slot says contract situations of Liverpool trio 'not a distraction'

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (45) has opened up about the contract situations of a world-class trio whose contracts run out next summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all awaiting a new contract that will see their deals extended past next summer.

Rumours have circulated that all three players could leave the club next year which would cause serious damage to the Liverpool side.

After Liverpool's 3-0 over Manchester United Salah spoke about how nobody has been in contact about a new deal.

"Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts," the Egyptian said which has surprised many especially after all he has done for the club over the past few years.

Slot answered questions regarding the deals and how he is not fazed with time running out.

"It's again the boring answer which you are going to get from me as long as there is no news about this. We don't talk about contract situations over here. Is it distracting? No, it isn't because I am fully focused on the individuals and the team and they are part of the team.

"(We are) trying to work with them in the best possible way to get the best out of them, so it's not a distraction for me at all."

Slot also spoke on Harvey Elliott and his injury ahead of their clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend which is a huge disappointment.

"Harvey's injury is, of course, a big disappointment for him but also for us," said the Dutchman.

"He didn't play that much in the first three games but he showed himself really well in pre-season. It's a blow for the both of us.

"If he had stayed fit, he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures but now he isn't and that gives a chance to someone else," added Slot, who said new signing Federico Chiesa has trained "three or four times" with the first team and is in contention to be involved against Forest.