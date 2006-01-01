Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool stunned as Hudson-Odoi seals famous Anfield win for Nottingham Forest

Liverpool stunned as Hudson-Odoi seals famous Anfield win for Nottingham Forest

Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring the winner against Liverpool
Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring the winner against LiverpoolPeter Byrne / PA Images / Profimedia
Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool to record a first victory at Anfield since 1969, as a Callum Hudson-Odoi strike handed Arne Slot his first defeat as Liverpool manager and continued Forest’s fine start to the season.

Liverpool struggled to find their tempo in the opening 45 minutes, with Nottingham Forest players performing admirably in their individual battles to limit the hosts’ considerable attacking prowess.

Most notably, Alex Moreno nullified Mohamed Salah down the right wing while Ryan Yates and Alexis Mac Allister continually went head-to-head in a bruising midfield battle.

The first half was not without its scares for the away side though.

Luis Diaz crashed a strike against the post after excellently keeping the ball alive as Yates failed to shepherd the ball out for a goal kick. Yet, it was another, more spectacular blunder that nearly undid all of Forest’s hard work. 

Goalkeeper Matz Sels failed to catch Diaz’s harmless looping header, with the Belgian stopper grateful for his own quick reactions as he dramatically grasped the ball before it could trickle over the goal line.

With no noticeable improvement after the break, Arne Slot went looking for solutions from his bench.

A triple substitution on the hour mark saw the introduction of Conor Bradley, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, but it was a change from Nuno Espirito Santo that provided instant success.

Anthony Elanga found the fresh legs of Hudson-Odoi, who cut inside and curled an exquisite strike beyond a helpless Alisson.

The first goal conceded of the Slot era stunned players and fans alike, with Forest enjoying the better of the opportunities in the closing stages, as Alisson was forced to deny Elanga late on.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by Stats Perform

An expected Liverpool onslaught in the final moments never materialised, as Forest comfortably hung on for a long overdue Anfield victory. 

The result also remains Forest remain unbeaten in the top flight this term, although they remain a point behind Liverpool in the table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alex Moreno (Nottingham Forest)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballNottinghamLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Slot says contract situations of Liverpool trio 'not a distraction'
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Show more
Football
Harsh lessons as Robin Van Persie’s Heerenveen suffer 9-1 defeat
FlashFocus: Legendary Slovak coach Vladimir Weiss looking to make an impact in Europe
Frustrated Fabregas rues Como draw with Bologna after ceding two-goal lead
UEFA reportedly warns that England could face Euro 2028 ban over regulator plans
Football Tracker: Roma in early action, North London derby to follow
Updated
Emery delighted with Villa's poise under pressure in comeback win over Everton
Lionel Messi scores twice in triumphant injury return for Inter Miami
Milan win over Venezia a boost for Liverpool and Inter clashes, says Fonseca
PSG coach Enrique hails team after extending perfect start to the season
Real Madrid didn't deserve to win against Real Sociedad, says Ancelotti
Most Read
Football Tracker: Roma in early action, North London derby to follow
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Liverpool stunned as Hudson-Odoi seals famous Anfield win for Nottingham Forest
Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings