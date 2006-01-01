Everton sign Danish midfielder Lindstrom on loan with option from Napoli

While the financial details of the deal were not disclosed by either club, Italian media reported that Everton would pay Napoli around three million euros in a loan fee and have agreed to a 22.5 million euro buy option for the 24-year-old.
The Denmark international joined Napoli from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 and has made 29 appearances for the Italian club.
“Last year was a tough year for me but I’m so happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get started," Lindstrom told the club website.
"This is a season for me to come back on track. I think Everton is a very good fit for me and I’m ready to show why I should stay here."
Everton have also signed forward Iliman Ndiaye from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille on a five-year contract. They kick off their league campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 17th.