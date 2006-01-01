Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Everton sign Ireland international O'Brien from Lyon to bolster defence

Everton sign Ireland international O'Brien from Lyon to bolster defence

O'Brien joins Everton from Lyon
O'Brien joins Everton from LyonAFP
Everton have signed Ireland centre-back Jake O'Brien (23) from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a four-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Merseyside club did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported that the deal is worth around 17 million pounds.

O'Brien started his career at his hometown club, Cork City, before moving to Crystal Palace in 2021. Having had loan spells at League Two club Swindon Town and Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, he made 32 appearances for Lyon across all competitions since joining them last year.

"Jake further strengthens our talented core of centre-backs and adds competition to our squad which can help us continue to progress," Everton manager Sean Dyche said in a statement.

"He is still young but has earned valuable experience both abroad and at international level, and has many impressive attributes to become a top-quality player for Everton in the Premier League."

Everton begin their Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on August 17th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueO'Brien JakeEvertonLyonTransfer News
Related Articles
Everton sign Danish midfielder Lindstrom on loan with option from Napoli
Midfielder Amadou Onana joins Aston Villa from Everton for £50 million
Moussa Niakhate joins Lyon from Nottingham Forest on four-year deal
Show more
Football
Hosts France waltz into quarter-finals with comfortable win over New Zealand
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea in talks for Osimhen
Updated
Argentina secure progression at Olympics with narrow win over Ukraine
Updated
Hayes to make London return as USA face England in Wembley friendly
Egypt stun Spain in final group fixture at Olympics as both sides progress
Southampton sign forward Brereton Diaz & Japanese midfielder Matsuki
Real Madrid's Brazilian teen Endrick becomes Red Bull brand ambassador
OPINION: Liverpool's lack of transfer activity could prove to be genius
Newcastle's Eddie Howe not contacted 'whatsoever' about England job
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Alcaraz progress, Biles claims fifth career gold
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea in talks for Osimhen
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings