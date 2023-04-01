Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts
Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts
Mina joined Everton in summer of 2018
Mina joined Everton in summer of 2018
Reuters
Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic will leave Everton after their contracts expire this month while Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies have been offered new deals, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Everton, who managed to preserve their Premier League status on the final day of the season, also activated the option to extend midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract until the end of June 2024.

Everton said backup keeper Begovic rejected a new deal offered by the Merseyside club, with the Bosnian penning a farewell message to the fans earlier this week.

"We wish all of them the best with the next chapters in their careers," Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said in a statement.

"We have also offered new contracts to players and we will continue talking with them as we look to build a competitive squad for (manager) Sean Dyche and his staff for the new season."

Coleman, whose contract was also expiring this month, saw his season end early in May after a knee injury in a draw with Leicester City which required the 34-year-old to be taken off on a stretcher.

Dyche said later that Coleman, who has been with the club since 2009, had an operation on the knee and would be fit for next season.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEvertonColeman SeamusDavies TomBegovic AsmirMina YerryTownsend AndrosDoucoure AbdoulayeLeicesterTransfer News
Related Articles
Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Dean Smith admits to falling 'a little bit short' at Leicester as Foxes go down
As it happened: Everton stay up as Leicester and Leeds go down on Premier League's last day
Show more
Football
Newcastle tell manager Eddie Howe he's got £75million to spend this summer
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Wrexham goalkeeper Foster signs one-year contract extension
Former Inter Miami coach Neville joins Canada's coaching staff
Real Madrid signs Rayo Vallecano's defender Fran Garcia
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
'The right move': Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen from Liverpool
Bayern sign Austrian midfielder Laimer on free transfer
US remain top in FIFA rankings before Women's World Cup
Hakan Calhanoglu has become an all-round star for Inter and will be a key man against City
Most Read
Pep Guardiola in top three coaches of all time, says former teammate Puyol
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Rice, Gundogan linked to PSG
Manchester City replace Real Madrid as Europe's most valuable football club
Hakan Calhanoglu has become an all-round star for Inter and will be a key man against City