EXCLUSIVE: AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha reveals plot to end trophy drought

AFC Leopards head coach Tomas Trucha (52) has outlined what the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League giants must do to challenge for titles starting from the new season.

Formed in 1964 as Abaluhya United Football Club, AFC Leopards, last laid their hands on the Premier League trophy 26 years ago, to be precise in 1998, while their last trophy, which was the FKF Cup, then the GOtv Shield, arrived on October 20th, 2017, following a 2-0 victory against Kariobangi Sharks in the final.

Since then, Ingwe have struggled to replicate the previous form that saw them win titles, leaving their bitter rivals Gor Mahia to dominate the local scene. K’Ogalo’s latest triumph saw them secure a record 21st league title in history.

The club have hired and fired several coaches in their attempt to end the trophy drought that spans a decade, and the latest man in charge Trucha, who came in to replace Tom Juma, almost ended the ‘curse’ by winning the domestic Mozzart Bet FKF Cup in the last campaign.

The Czech Republic tactician, who arrived at the Den on October 16th, 2023, took Ingwe to the semi-finals of the domestic cup where they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Kenya Police, and it was the last chance in the team’s pursuit of a trophy.

AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha AFC Leopards Media

Trucha spells out a strategy for AFC to roar again

While Gor Mahia and Kenya Police will represent the East African nation in the CAF Champions League, and Confederation Cup respectively, Ingwe will have to start the season, which kicks off in August, with league fixtures.

According to Trucha, for Ingwe to start thinking about titles, the club’s top hierarchy should work to improve on their basics.

Trucha believes football is like any other business, and AFC Leopards should strive to follow what other teams in Africa are doing to post good results, singling out Young Africans (Yanga SC) of Tanzania, who won the Tanzania Premier League title for the third season in a row, TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast.

“Football is like any other business, to be the best you have to follow the best,” Trucha told Flashscore. “In our case, the best clubs in Africa like Yanga, TP Mazembe, and ASEC Mimosas, are doing well because they have taken football as a business, they yield their success because of what they have set up.

“For example, check what budget they have, training facilities, technical bench members, accommodation, sponsors, and business group portfolio, these clubs and many more, not in my list, are way far ahead in terms of basics and that is why they will continue to be ahead of the rest.”

AFC Leopards midfielder Clifton Miheso (right) takes on a Kenya Police player AFC Leopards Media

Trucha added: “Football is a serious business now, be it in Africa or Europe, and AFC Leopards must improve in basics first before they start thinking about winning titles.”

Despite their long stay in the Kenyan league, AFC Leopards are yet to build their stadium, always booking venues in Nairobi to host their league matches and training sessions. Sometimes the club is forced to play home matches away from the city, either at Mumias Complex or Bukhungu Stadium in the Western Kenya region.

Though AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda revealed during the team’s celebrations to mark 60 years in existence that plans are in an advanced stage to start building a stadium, no progress has been made yet.

Trucha proud of the first season at the Den

Though he joined AFC Leopards at the halfway stage, Trucha praised his players for finishing the season amongst the top five teams.

Trucha, who started his coaching in 2013 with Czech third division side Valasske Mezirici before working as a youth coach at FC Cape Town in South Africa, was especially impressed with the team’s form in the last 20 matches, where at one time, they went for 15 matches without losing a game in all competitions.

“I am proud of the players and the technical team that they pushed this team up, in the last 20 matches, we had great form and could have even finished higher than we managed,” said Trucha.

Ingwe finished the season in fifth spot of the 18-team table with 51 points, a whooping 22 behind winners Gor Mahia. Ingwe managed 13 wins, 12 draws, and nine defeats.

“It was a lot of hard work and issues to beat but we managed second best position in the last 10 seasons,” added Trucha, who in 2018 was appointed manager of Orapa United in Botswana.

Asked whether he encountered any challenges during his first season, Trucha said: "Not big issues, but the team was not balanced, some positions, we had no players, some positions they overcrowded, so it was not easy to put some players to different positions.

“For some part of the season, we did not have a proper training field as needed for a team of AFC Leopards' quality and not having a training centre for a club of such magnitude in 2024, is a pity for all the AFC community.”

He added: “The other problem was the playing unit lacking training equipment, and I believe the sponsors and training equipment suppliers must improve on these to meet the levels of the club.”

Trucha outlines plans for the new season

Despite the turbulent 2023/24 campaign, Trucha has already shifted his focus to the new season, confirming plans to beef up the squad.

“The technical team has already submitted a list of players and positions which we need to improve on to compete effectively with top teams in Kenya,” said Trucha. “The list was submitted one month ago, so we are waiting like fans now, to see who will be signed by the club management from the list we gave out.”

Ingwe will be in the market for a new striker, after their marksman Arthur Gitego from Rwanda, left the club, at the end of the season for trials with Israeli side Hapoel Nof Hagalil FC. Gitego was the team’s top scorer in the FKF domestic Cup with five goals.

AFC Leopards fans celebrate AFC Leopards Media

Truche believes getting the players shortlisted by the technical bench will be the only way to have a good campaign. “You could see me with my coaches on many occasions attending Premier League matches to the youth team level, I believe we have a good vision of which players and positions we need to strengthen.

“The ball is now back with the management; they have to find ways to sign the listed players so that AFC can be stronger next season.”

Having lost to rivals Gor Mahia twice last season in the league – 2-0 in the first round and 1-0 in the reverse fixture - Trucha was asked whether he would put in place plans to end K’Ogalo’s dominance over them.

“Yes, I understand fans' concern, but during the last derby, AFC was supposed to win, no excuses about it, we were the better side in the game, but Gor Mahia was very lucky to emerge winners,” concluded Trucha.

Apart from winning 13 league titles, Ingwe, who suffered relegation from the top tier in 2008 but regained straight promotion in 2009 after winning the lower division - National Super League (NSL) - have won the domestic competition 10 times, and the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Club Championship, now renamed to Kagame Cup, five times.