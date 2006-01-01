EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad

It may have come as a bit of a shock to many when rumours over the summer began surrounding Danish U-21 national team goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (22) signing for Chelsea, a club that the Dane believes to be one of the biggest in the world and which has presented him with a good pathway and a seven-year contract. But the length of the contract doesn't make him nervous about being left out in the cold.

The club from the fashionable part of London has had a hectic summer, and just when Jorgensen thought his future lay with Villarreal, he got the call that would end with a packed suitcase and a new stamp in his passport.

"I got a call from my agent this summer saying that Chelsea were interested. When Chelsea asks if you want to sign a contract, I think you should do it," Jorgensen tells Flashscore.dk.

The Danish goalkeeper with Swedish ancestry thus swapped a secure future as first-choice goalkeeper at Villarreal for an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. However, Jorgensen doesn't doubt that he made the right choice.

"There's a good plan for me and I think it's a good move in my career," he says.

Career planning and a development pathway were one of the things that attracted Filip Jorgensen to Chelsea's package. The new manager, Enzo Maresca, also played a big role in his decision.

"My team and I had a good chat with the club before we signed. I feel certain that Enzo Maresca is the right manager for me."

Maresca has previously benefited from Danish goalkeepers during his time at Leicester, and Jorgensen believes that as a player he fits in well with Maresca's plans and hopes to take the number one spot.

"The way he wants his goalkeepers to play suits my abilities. He wants offensive-minded goalkeepers who are good with their feet, and he likes that about me."

Playing time according to plan

The Dane's contract runs until the summer of 2031, a manoeuvre not uncommon for Todd Boehly and Chelsea, but the long commitment period did not deter Jorgensen.

"I'm not afraid to commit myself for seven years when it's with a club like Chelsea. If it was any other club, I might have been."

Chelsea have a long tradition of world-class goalkeepers. Belgian Thibault Courtois and Czech Petr Cech in particular stand out when you look at the list of Blues goalkeepers over the years.

The current set of goalkeepers are not of the same calibre in terms of names. In addition to Jorgensen, three other goalkeepers are part of the first-team squad, if the club's website admin has been able to keep up with the fast-moving transfer carousel at Chelsea.

Spaniard Robert Sanchez, Englishman Marcus Bettinelli and 21-year-old Lucas Bergstrom from Finland are Jorgensen's competitors. Playing time has so far been split between Jorgensen and Sanchez, with the Dane getting minutes in Europe, while Sanchez has played the three Premier League fixtures.

This is completely in line with the plan, says Jorgensen.

"Right now they've said I'm playing in Europe, but things can always change quickly in football. There's also a big difference between LaLiga and the Premier League and it takes some getting used to, but it's not something I stress about."

On the other hand, there is no doubt that Jorgensen has his sights set on becoming the first-choice goalkeeper. He already was in Spain, but the youngster recognises that Chelsea is a step up in that respect.

"Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world. So I may not be first-choice goalkeeper right now, but I hope to be soon," says the Dane.

'Chelsea are a normal team'

The revolving door has been busy at the Cobham training centre on the south-west outskirts of London. No fewer than 13 players have come in, while 18 players have left the club, in addition to those sent out on loan.

Yet, due to the similar number of purchases in previous transfer windows, there have been many jokes on social media about the size of the Chelsea squad.

"The manager has already answered that. We have 22-23 players in training, so it's quite normal. I've seen all the memes, but we are a normal team," the Danish goalkeeper says with a wry smile.

Jorgensen is currently with the Danish under-21 national team, which will play two matches against Iceland and the Czech Republic in the quest to qualify for the European Championship in 2025.

Former Danish national team coach Kasper Hjumand has previously spoken favourably about Jorgensen, but despite an injury to Frederik Ronnow, the youngster is yet to receive a call-up.

"I haven't heard anything from the national team, and not in connection with the post-selection," says Jorgensen.

Ronnow, who starts for Union Berlin, had to withdraw from the national team with an injury, and in his place Peter Vindahl from Sparta Prague was selected.