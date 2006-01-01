EXCLUSIVE: Ken Kenyatta first casualty as Kakamega Homeboyz fire under-performing coach

Kakamega Homeboyz have parted ways with head coach Ken Kenyatta (56) following a string of poor results in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Abana Beingo have endured a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign, failing to win any of their last five matches, losing three and drawing two.

Their season kicked off with a shocking 3-0 defeat against promoted side Mara Sugar on August 25th, a 0-0 draw against Mathare United on September 15th and another 2-2 draw against Tusker on September 22nd.

After the draw against the Brewers, they have gone ahead to lose two straight matches - 1-0 against Kariobangi Sharks on September 30th and the latest 4-1 hammering by table leaders KCB, on Saturday, October 19th.

The unconvincing start has seen Homeboyz sitting 16th on the 18-team league table, one place below the relegation zone, with two points.

The performance is a stark contrast from last season, when they started with a bang, winning their opening four matches and drawing one. They ended up finishing the season in a respectable eighth position with 48 points amassed from 12 wins, 12 draws and 10 defeats.

Kenyatta becomes first casualty in 2024/25 season

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula confirmed to Flashscore they had requested Kenyatta to step aside adding that a new interim bench to take charge will be announced in the coming week.

“We have decided to part ways with Ken (Kenyatta), it is very clear and obvious for everyone to see that our results have refused to improve since he took charge, we are not performing the way we would want to, and I believe a new technical bench is the only way to revive our fortunes,” Shimanyula told Flashscore.

In the last game against KCB, Homeboyz had taken a deserved lead at the half-time break before the Bankers recovered to score four goals and take home maximum points. According to Shimanyula, Kenyatta should take the blame for the outcome because of his substitutions and style of play.

“We were leading KCB comfortably and in control of the game but he (Kenyatta) went ahead to make changes which instead of improving the team, they allowed us to soak in four goals, that is unacceptable and we will not take it anymore,” added a tough-talking Shimanyula.

“We want to thank (Ken) Kenyatta for his services and wish him well in his next journey, he will leave the club alongside his assistant and the new technical bench, which will work on an interim basis, will be unveiled by Tuesday.”

Asked whether the poor start would derail Homeboyz’ ambitions to wrestle the title from Gor Mahia, Shimanyula said: “I will call it a minor setback, we have only played five matches, we still have a whopping 29 matches to play before we end the season, so we can still join the big boys at the top (of the table) if we start winning our matches.

“It is the reason I want to entrust a new technical bench and I am confident those coming in will help turn around our fortunes for the better, our mission still remains to win the league, and challenge for the domestic Cup.”

Homeboyz won the domestic FKF Cup in 2023 after beating Tusker 1-0 in the final at Nyayo Stadium. The success handed the Kakamega-based club a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ken Kenyatta during his time at Kakamega Homeboyz Homeboyz Media

During the inter-club competition, they were drawn to face Al Hilal Benghazi in the first preliminary round and they were eliminated on a 4-1 aggregate result. Homeboyz had drawn the first leg 0-0 in Nairobi and went on to lose 4-1 in the return leg at the Benina Witnesses Stadium in Tripoli.

Kenyatta was appointed Homeboyz coach at the start of the season after leaving FC Talanta, whom he had guided to 15th position in the previous campaign with 37 points accumulated from eight wins, 13 draws and 13 defeats.

Kenyatta, who helped Talanta to gain promotion to the top-flight in 2021, previously coached Ushuru FC, formerly known as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA FC).

Gor Mahia remain unbeaten after hammering Posta

Gor Mahia maintained their unbeaten start following a resounding 3-0 victory against Posta Rangers at Machakos Stadium on Saturday, October 19th.

K’Ogalo, who are the record Kenyan champions with 21 titles, took the lead in the 16th minute when youngster Byrson Wangai scored from close range. Austin Odhiambo, who was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) from last season, doubled K’Ogalo’s lead in the 38th minute for a 2-0 half-time lead.

On resumption, Gor Mahia continued to attack the Mailmen, who had no answers to their superb display and it was no surprise when Congolese import Gedeon Bendeka struck home the third in the 87th minute.

The win was K’Ogalo’s second this campaign, having kicked off with a 4-0 thrashing of promoted side Mathare United. K’Ogalo have now scored seven goals from two matches and are yet to concede.

Gor Mahia coach Leonardo Martins Neiva praised his charges for another win but admitted facing difficulties to break down a resilient Posta side.

“It was a tough game, even if we won 3-0 it was not an easy task, because Posta proved a difficult side, and we had to be patient to get the opening goal but when we scored, we somehow took control of the game and it was the reason we won the game,” the Brazilian told Flashscore.

The win pushed Gor Mahia to sixth with six points, though they have played two fewer matches than the leading pack while the defeat saw Posta drop to 11th with four points.

In an early kick-off fixture, Sofapaka under Robert Matano remained winless in the top-flight after a 1-1 draw against Nairobi City Stars. Batoto ba Mungu had taken the lead through Jack Onyanga in the 30th minute but a defensive lapse allowed Simba wa Nairobi to level matters courtesy of Japanese forward Yuto Kuseba in the 56th minute.

Elsewhere, a second-half strike via Joseph Okwenda enabled Mara Sugar to defeat Shabana 1-0 and move to third on the log with 10 points. Okwenda riffled home the all important goal in the 83rd minute to silence Shabana’s fans, who had thronged Awendo Green Stadium for the matchday five fixture.

Just like Sofapaka, the Kisii-based Tore Bobe are winless from their opening three matches, managing one draw and two defeats and they sit 13th on the table.