Eze and Olise on fire as Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United in five-goal thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Eze and Olise on fire as Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United in five-goal thriller
Eze and Olise on fire as Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United in five-goal thriller
Crystal Palace turned on the style to win 3-2
Crystal Palace turned on the style to win 3-2
AFP
Michael Olise (22) provided two assists and scored the winning goal on his return to action during Crystal Palace’s 3-2 victory over Sheffield United, though Roy Hodgson was handed another scare as his talisman prematurely left the field in pain.

For two teams locked in a relegation battle, the hunger to claim three points was evident in a thrilling first half from which the first four shots on target all led to goals.

The opener fell the way of the visitors, who after netting the latest-ever Premier League goal nine days ago, scored here within 21 seconds.

A nine-pass move was put away by Ben Brereton Diaz - a trademark curler from the edge of the area into the bottom-right corner to make it two strikes in as many appearances for his new loan club.

All a deflated Selhurst Park could do was watch on - ‘wasted potential on and off the pitch’ was the message sent from the stands after their heavy defeat to Arsenal.

To restore some hope, Eberechi Eze produced an acrobatic flick on the end of Olise’s cross to pull his side level out of nowhere, though again all it took was three minutes for the Blades to retake their advantage.

Countering with speed, Oliver McBurnie held off two challenges before laying the ball to James McAtee.

The Manchester City loanee fired his shot off early, and to his fortune, it looped over Dean Henderson via a deflection off Marc Guehi.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

Finally, the last act of the half saw Olise and Eze combine once more, with one quick pass from Frenchman to Englishman helping the latter open up the space to curl a stunning strike beyond Ivo Grbic from distance, doubling his goals for the day.

From that perspective too, the hosts’ attacking troubles had been well and truly eased by the return of Olise from injury, as they had failed to score in the three fixtures he sat out.

A blockbuster second half was teed up to decide the winner.

Perhaps falling behind twice was a good omen in disguise for Palace given the fact they had failed to win the two most recent matches they led at home, and it was Olise who confirmed that as he added what turned out to be the winner 23 minutes before full time.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s blocked cross fell the way of his teammate, who took the half-volley on from outside the box and watched it nestle in the bottom-left corner.

That was the winger’s final act as he exited with another injury - not something the home support wanted to witness after a man-of-the-match display, though at least in the short-term it extends the gap between their team and the bottom three to six points.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United remain rooted to the foot of the table, now nine points from safety.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceSheffield Utd
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Jarrod Bowen among key players out for West Ham
Brentford striker Ivan Toney ready to net goals to end side's losing streak after ban
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Show more
Football
Newcastle get back on track in Premier League with resounding victory over Aston Villa
Updated
Fulham held by Everton in stalemate as both sides waste chances in bore draw
Adebayo the star as Luton stun Brighton 4-0 upon Premier League return
Another AFCON upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in round of 16
Jesus returns to scoring ways as Arsenal squeeze past Nottingham Forest
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher linked away from Chelsea, Rakitic leaves Sevilla
Updated
South Korea beat Saudi Arabia on penalties to reach Asian Cup last eight
Updated
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona
Mali set up AFCON quarter-final with hosts Ivory Coast after beating Burkina Faso
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher linked away from Chelsea, Rakitic leaves Sevilla
Jurgen Klinsmann still smiling at Asian Cup as criticism mounts
Hosts Ivory Coast come back to edge holders Senegal on penalties and reach final eight
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings