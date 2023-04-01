Who's Missing: Jarrod Bowen among key players out for West Ham

Who's Missing: Jarrod Bowen among key players out for West Ham
Who's missing in the latest round of Premier League fixtures
AFP
The Premier League is in winter break mode as most clubs enjoy warm weather training camps and matches are staggered over two weeks, meaning the upcoming fixture list is reduced to just five games.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide ahead of the next set of ties:

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Saturday 13:30 CET

Emirates Stadium
Profimedia

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Elneny M. (National selection)

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Tomiyasu T. (National selection)

Vieira F. (Groin Injury)

Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jesus G. (Knee Injury)

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Ayew J. (National selection)

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Holding R. (Ankle Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

Ward J. (Thigh Injury)

Olise M. (Thigh Injury)

Brentford v Nottingham Forest - Saturday 18:30 CET

Gtech Community Stadium
Profimedia

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Ghoddos S. (National selection)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Mbeumo B. (Ankle Injury)

Onyeka F. (National selection)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Wissa Y. (National selection)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ajer K. (Foot Injury)

Norgaard C. (Foot Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Aina O. (National selection)

Aurier S. (National selection)

Awoniyi T. (Groin Injury)

Boly W. (National selection)

Felipe (Muscle Injury)

Kouyate C. (National selection)

Niakhate M. (National selection)

Sangare I. (National selection)

QUESTIONABLE:

Origi D. (Groin Injury)

Elanga A. (Knock)

Sheffield United v West Ham - Sunday 15:00 CET

Bramall Lane
Profimedia

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Davies T. (Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Larouci Y. (National selection)

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

Aguerd N. (National selection)

Antonio M. (Knee Injury)

Bowen J. (Ankle Injury)

Kudus M. (National selection)

Paqueta L. (Calf Injury)

Benrahma S. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Fornals P. (Foot Injury)

Alvarez E. (Calf Injury)

Bournemouth v Liverpool - Sunday 17:30 CET

Vitality Stadium
Profimedia

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Kelly L. (Thigh Injury)

Kerkez M. (Ankle Injury)

Ouattara Da. (National selection)

Randolph D. (Illness)

Semenyo A. (National selection)

Senesi M. (Suspended)

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Endo W. (National selection)

Matip J. (Knee Injury)

Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)

Salah M. (National selection)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

Tsimikas K. (Collarbone injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Szoboszlai D. (Thigh Injury)

Brighton v Wolves - Monday 20:45 CET 

Amex Stadium
Profimedia

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Veltman J. (Knee Injury)

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Fati A. (Thigh Injury)

Mitoma K. (National selection)

Adingra S. (National selection)

March S. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Lamptey T. (Thigh Injury)

Igor (Knock)

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

Jonny (Other)

Hwang H. (National selection)

Ait-Nouri R. (National selection)

Boubacar T. (National selection)

QUESTIONABLE:

Gomes J. (Knock)

