Who's Missing: Jarrod Bowen among key players out for West Ham

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide ahead of the next set of ties:
Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Saturday 13:30 CET
Arsenal
WON'T PLAY:
Elneny M. (National selection)
Timber J. (Knee Injury)
Tomiyasu T. (National selection)
Vieira F. (Groin Injury)
Zinchenko O. (Calf Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Jesus G. (Knee Injury)
Partey T. (Muscle Injury)
Crystal Palace
WON'T PLAY:
Ayew J. (National selection)
Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Holding R. (Ankle Injury)
Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)
Ward J. (Thigh Injury)
Olise M. (Thigh Injury)
Brentford v Nottingham Forest - Saturday 18:30 CET
Brentford
WON'T PLAY:
Ghoddos S. (National selection)
Henry R. (Knee Injury)
Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)
Mbeumo B. (Ankle Injury)
Onyeka F. (National selection)
Schade K. (Hip Injury)
Wissa Y. (National selection)
QUESTIONABLE:
Ajer K. (Foot Injury)
Norgaard C. (Foot Injury)
Nottingham Forest
WON'T PLAY:
Aina O. (National selection)
Aurier S. (National selection)
Awoniyi T. (Groin Injury)
Boly W. (National selection)
Felipe (Muscle Injury)
Kouyate C. (National selection)
Niakhate M. (National selection)
Sangare I. (National selection)
QUESTIONABLE:
Origi D. (Groin Injury)
Elanga A. (Knock)
Sheffield United v West Ham - Sunday 15:00 CET
Sheffield United
WON'T PLAY:
Basham C. (Ankle Injury)
Davies T. (Injury)
Egan J. (Ankle Injury)
Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)
Larouci Y. (National selection)
West Ham
WON'T PLAY:
Aguerd N. (National selection)
Antonio M. (Knee Injury)
Bowen J. (Ankle Injury)
Kudus M. (National selection)
Paqueta L. (Calf Injury)
Benrahma S. (Suspended)
QUESTIONABLE:
Fornals P. (Foot Injury)
Alvarez E. (Calf Injury)
Bournemouth v Liverpool - Sunday 17:30 CET
Bournemouth
WON'T PLAY:
Adams T. (Thigh Injury)
Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)
Kelly L. (Thigh Injury)
Kerkez M. (Ankle Injury)
Ouattara Da. (National selection)
Randolph D. (Illness)
Semenyo A. (National selection)
Senesi M. (Suspended)
Liverpool
WON'T PLAY:
Alexander-Arnold T. (Knee Injury)
Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)
Endo W. (National selection)
Matip J. (Knee Injury)
Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)
Salah M. (National selection)
Thiago (Hip Injury)
Tsimikas K. (Collarbone injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Szoboszlai D. (Thigh Injury)
Brighton v Wolves - Monday 20:45 CET
Brighton
WON'T PLAY:
Veltman J. (Knee Injury)
Enciso J. (Knee Injury)
Fati A. (Thigh Injury)
Mitoma K. (National selection)
Adingra S. (National selection)
March S. (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Lamptey T. (Thigh Injury)
Igor (Knock)
Wolves
WON'T PLAY:
Jonny (Other)
Hwang H. (National selection)
Ait-Nouri R. (National selection)
Boubacar T. (National selection)
QUESTIONABLE:
Gomes J. (Knock)