Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton down Newcastle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton down Newcastle
Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton down Newcastle
Ferguson celebrates scoring against Newcastle
Ferguson celebrates scoring against Newcastle
AFP
Newcastle United have suffered three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since April 2022, after losing out 3-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in a game that saw young striker Evan Ferguson (18) score a hat-trick.

Excitement was palpable amongst home fans, who were ready for some more action with their side’s opening three PL games seeing 14 goals - no side in the division had seen more.

But having just been drawn into a UEFA Champions League group for the first time since 2003/04, the Magpies almost silenced the Amex Stadium immediately.

Barely a minute in, Jan Paul van Hecke did just enough to put Alexander Isak off his stride when the Swedish forward burst through on goal.

Despite the hosts composing themselves and starting to play the slick football they have often been lauded for, Newcastle had the next big opportunity as Miguel Almiron forced a fine save out of Bart Verbruggen.

A fast-paced first half saw Brighton grow from strength to strength however, and Ferguson ensured his side reaped the rewards of some excellent play when Nick Pope spilt Billy Gilmour’s fierce drive into the feet of the Irishman from just yards out, leaving him with a simple tap-in.

Key stats from the match at full-time
Flashscore

Eddie’s Howe side, perhaps still hurting from their dramatic defeat to Liverpool last weekend, came out of the traps quickly after the interval.

But there was little they could do about the seemingly tireless runs of Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March on the wings, with their movement allowing Joao Pedro to become livelier in the pockets of space.

The Brazilian might have had a goal but sliced his effort awkwardly after being found inside the penalty area.

Despite the brilliance of his teammates, it was Brighton’s prodigious striker who struck twice within a matter of minutes to complete his hat-trick and decide the game.

Firstly, the Irishman struck a deadly side-footed effort from 20 yards which left Pope helpless, before capping off a memorable victory for his side with a slightly more fortuitous effort from the edge of the box.

Callum Wilson struck a late consolation goal for Newcastle, but it’ll do little to appease fans who will be desperate to see their side’s fortunes turn quickly.

Meanwhile, after a great start to their campaign, the sight of Ansu Fati in the stands might have mouths watering in the Brighton fanbase, but for now, it will be the 18-year-old Ferguson whose stock is rising fastest.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

See all of the stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBrightonNewcastle UtdFerguson Evan
Related Articles
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test as Manchester United seek lift off
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: City stay top, Lazio down Napoli
Updated
Fulham manager Silva left fuming over controversial Ake goal
Late Tel strike hands Bayern win at Monchengladbach
Bellingham does it again as Real come back against Getafe
Haaland hits hat-trick as Man City thrash Fulham to go top
Elanga on target as Forest pull off upset against Chelsea
Son bags three as Spurs smash Burnley after stuttering start
Spalletti urges Italy to forget World Cup heartbreak
Premier League clubs spend £2.36 billion in transfer window
Updated
Most Read
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Transfer News LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Bellingham does it again as Real come back against Getafe
Djokovic fights back from two sets down to beat Djere

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings