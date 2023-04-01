Ferguson hits hat-trick as Brighton down Newcastle

Newcastle United have suffered three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since April 2022, after losing out 3-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in a game that saw young striker Evan Ferguson (18) score a hat-trick.

Excitement was palpable amongst home fans, who were ready for some more action with their side’s opening three PL games seeing 14 goals - no side in the division had seen more.

But having just been drawn into a UEFA Champions League group for the first time since 2003/04, the Magpies almost silenced the Amex Stadium immediately.

Barely a minute in, Jan Paul van Hecke did just enough to put Alexander Isak off his stride when the Swedish forward burst through on goal.

Despite the hosts composing themselves and starting to play the slick football they have often been lauded for, Newcastle had the next big opportunity as Miguel Almiron forced a fine save out of Bart Verbruggen.

A fast-paced first half saw Brighton grow from strength to strength however, and Ferguson ensured his side reaped the rewards of some excellent play when Nick Pope spilt Billy Gilmour’s fierce drive into the feet of the Irishman from just yards out, leaving him with a simple tap-in.

Key stats from the match at full-time Flashscore

Eddie’s Howe side, perhaps still hurting from their dramatic defeat to Liverpool last weekend, came out of the traps quickly after the interval.

But there was little they could do about the seemingly tireless runs of Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March on the wings, with their movement allowing Joao Pedro to become livelier in the pockets of space.

The Brazilian might have had a goal but sliced his effort awkwardly after being found inside the penalty area.

Despite the brilliance of his teammates, it was Brighton’s prodigious striker who struck twice within a matter of minutes to complete his hat-trick and decide the game.

Firstly, the Irishman struck a deadly side-footed effort from 20 yards which left Pope helpless, before capping off a memorable victory for his side with a slightly more fortuitous effort from the edge of the box.

Callum Wilson struck a late consolation goal for Newcastle, but it’ll do little to appease fans who will be desperate to see their side’s fortunes turn quickly.

Meanwhile, after a great start to their campaign, the sight of Ansu Fati in the stands might have mouths watering in the Brighton fanbase, but for now, it will be the 18-year-old Ferguson whose stock is rising fastest.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

See all of the stats from this match here.