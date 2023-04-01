Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test as Manchester United seek lift off

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test as Manchester United seek lift off
Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test as Manchester United seek lift off
Endo, described by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a "real monster", could make his first start at St James' Park
Endo, described by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a "real monster", could make his first start at St James' Park
AFP
Liverpool's new-look midfield faces a stern examination as the Reds put their Premier League title aspirations to the test at Newcastle on Sunday, while Manchester United aim to kickstart their campaign against Nottingham Forest.

Title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal are two of only three sides with six points from their opening two games of the new campaign.

But it is Brighton who top the table after shrugging off the sales of key midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to score eight goals in their opening two games.

AFP Sport looks at the best of the action from the Premier League this weekend:

Klopp has his 'monster'

Liverpool's failure to beat Chelsea to Caicedo or Romeo Lavia has seen their transfer business heavily criticised by many of their own fans.

The Reds instead landed 30-year-old Japan captain Wataru Endo as their replacement for the departed Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Wataru Endo made his debut for Liverpool last week
Profimedia

Endo, described by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a "real monster", could make his first start at St James' Park in an early indicator of who could rival City and Arsenal for the title.

Newcastle leapfrogged Liverpool into the top four last season despite the Reds winning both clashes between the sides.

The Magpies thrashed highly-fancied Aston Villa 5-1 at home on the opening weekend of the campaign, but were brought back down to earth by an inability to match champions City in a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) reacts as Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister is sent off
AFP

Liverpool will have Mac Allister available after his red card on his home debut in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth was rescinded.

Mount's absence a solution for Man Utd?

Hope that United can challenge for their first league title in 11 years has already dwindled after a sloppy 2-0 defeat at Tottenham followed a woeful performance at home to Wolves, despite escaping with a 1-0 win on that occasion.

Erik ten Hag's men have suffered from a lack of cutting edge up front in the absence of new striker Rasmus Hojlund, out with a back injury.

Mount signed from Chelsea this summer
AFP

The Dane misses the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but another injury to Mason Mount may simplify things for Ten Hag.

Fitting captain Bruno Fernandes and Mount, a close-season signing from Chelsea, into the same midfield has proved problematic in the opening weeks of the season.

United lost just two of 25 games in which the trio of Fernandes, Cristian Eriksen and Casemiro started in midfield last season.

Early-season crisis clubs

Two of the three clubs to lose their opening two games face off on Saturday when troubled Everton host Wolves at Goodison Park.

Everton have narrowly avoided the drop for the past two years and look set for another season of suffering, with Sean Dyche trying to patch the holes in his squad on a shoestring budget by Premier League standards.

The Toffees' troubles on the field have been compounded by the collapse of a deal this week for an American investment group to inject capital into the club for a 25 percent stake.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is desperate to turn around his club's fortunes
AFP

"It's just the way Everton's been for a number of months, years even," said Dyche. "It's our job to change the story. It always starts on the pitch, with me and the team changing the rhetoric."

Wolves' own financial problems led to the departure of manager Julen Lopetegui who resigned on the eve of the season.

A dominant performance in Gary O'Neil's first game in charge went unrewarded at Old Trafford, but optimism from that display was wiped away in a 4-1 thrashing at home to Brighton last weekend.

Follow all the Premier League action with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdNottinghamManchester CityEvertonArsenalWolvesChelseaBrightonAston VillaBournemouthTottenham
Related Articles
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Manchester City
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Show more
Football
Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales says he won't resign over kiss scandal
Updated
Newcastle United handed forward Joelinton boost for Liverpool clash
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ittihad interested in Salah, Tierney heading to Sociedad
Updated
Al Ittihad boss Nuno Espirito Santo rubbishes reports of row with Benzema
Sweden top women's rankings as world champions Spain move into second
Manchester United's Shaw out for 'number of weeks' with muscle injury
Former referee Mike Dean says avoided VAR call to save official 'more grief'
Pochettino aims to avoid a 'mess' as Chelsea eye more signings amid mounting injuries
Sean Dyche keen to change 'negative' narrative at Everton after poor start
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ittihad interested in Salah, Tierney heading to Sociedad
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Pochettino aims to avoid a 'mess' as Chelsea eye more signings amid mounting injuries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |