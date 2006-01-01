Advertisement
Scores
News
More
First place this early is virtually meaningless, says Liverpool coach Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates after the match
Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is not getting carried away with his side topping the Premier League standings after their victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, their fourth win in all competitions in less than two weeks.

Slot's side have 15 points from six league games, one point more than reigning champions Manchester City and last season's runners-up Arsenal.

Saturday's victory was the latest in a string of solid results for Liverpool, who defeated AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League, beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the league and then crushed West Ham United 5-1 in a League Cup third-round tie.

However, Dutch coach Slot insisted it did not mean Liverpool were definitely title challengers.

"I always try to be realistic and Juergen's work has been incredible, everybody knows this," Slot said of former manager Juergen Klopp, who stepped down after last season.

"Two years ago was the last time they played in the Champions League and they finished fifth. Now we have to prove that we can compete in the Champions League and the Premier League.

"After 19 games, it'll tell me something but not after six."

Ibrahima Konate scored his first ever Premier League goal at Molineux while Mohamed Salah converted a penalty. Wolves had equalised after some sloppy defending from Konate.

The French centre back teased midfielder Ryan Gravenberch during their post-game interviews that he deserved to be named man of the match and not the Dutchman, who was presented with the award.

However, Slot was not laughing.

"Konate? Then maybe he forgot the moment we conceded a goal," the Dutchman said. "That was the reason we conceded as he wasn't there and it was avoidable.

"By conceding this way, they came back into the game and the good thing for us, is we immediately scored to make it 2-1. With only one goal making the difference, it makes it a difficult game until the end."

Liverpool host Bologna in a Champions League match on Wednesday.

FootballLiverpoolWolvesPremier League
