  4. Arne Slot reveals Alisson ready to return for Liverpool against Wolves

Arne Slot reveals Alisson ready to return for Liverpool against Wolves

Alisson is ready to return for Liverpool
Alisson is ready to return for LiverpoolČTK / imago sportfotodienst / imagephotoagency.it
Alisson Becker (31) is ready to return from injury for Liverpool's trip to Premier League strugglers Wolves, manager Arne Slot (46) said on Friday.

The first-choice goalkeeper has missed the past two games, with Caoimhin Kelleher deputising, but Slot said the Brazilian was in line to play on Saturday.

"He trained yesterday a part of our session with the group, so we're expecting him to do the whole session today," Slot said at his pre-match press conference.

"So we think he is available but of course we have to train today.

"And of course we're really happy with Alisson being back but I want to emphasise the fact that Caoimhin did really well in the two games he was in goal for us, so another example of me having two, and I think even three, good options in certain positions."

Liverpool are second in the Premier League, just one point behind champions Manchester City, with four wins from their first five matches.

Slot, in the early days of his reign after replacing Jurgen Klopp, said it had been a "good start, but not a perfect one".

"I think it's been a positive start, with the small disappointment of losing at home against Nottingham Forest," he said.

"Every home game you lose is a disappointment, especially if it's not against a team that's competing for a top-four position, although you never know what Nottingham Forest are going to do this season."

The Dutchman added: "The style we play, the way we play, it's still very close to what you guys were used to for nine years, which is quite normal because we almost have all the same players Jurgen had.

"Keeping the results going is a good thing. Again, I have to mention that the fixture list has been good to us."

Ramses Becker AlissonLiverpoolWolves
