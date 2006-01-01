FlashFocus: Versatile and technically gifted, Ferdi Kadioglu is Turkey's latest rising star

When Ferdi Kadioglu (24) joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Fenerbahce for 30 million euros this summer, he became the 24th Turkish footballer ever to set foot in the Premier League. In addition, he became the most expensive transfer in Super Lig history, putting him alongside right-back Sacha Boey, for whom Bayern Munich paid the same sum to Galatasaray at the start of the year. Perhaps a sign of the times with inflated price tags, but also an indication of the growth of Ferdi's reputation.

Ferdi's talent is undisputed. It has been that way ever since he stepped foot in the Super Lig. Blessed with an abundance of technical ability that makes him a threat in various positions, it is little wonder why a club like Brighton and a manager like Fabian Hurzeler would be so desperate to get their hands on him.

Despite being right-footed, Ferdi played most of his minutes for Fenerbahce at left-back. The Turk did a lot of his best work coming into midfield and creating chances centrally - perfect for a lot of managers who utilise inverted full-backs.

However, with his pace and two-footedness, he is also more than comfortable taking on defenders and putting in crosses with his left foot. His cross for Mert Muldur's goal against Georgia at the Euros was a good example of this.

Due to his all-round skills, including combination play and slick passing, Ferdi can be deployed in both full-back positions, on both wings, as well as in central midfield. He has already featured for Brighton at right-back and right-wing.

Perhaps also like a lot of modern-day full-backs, question marks remain over his defensive prowess, mainly because he finds himself in attacking positions so often. He is strong in duels but often finds himself caught out of position.

But at just 24 years old and with his lack of experience in Europe's top leagues, he needs time to fully hone his skills and finetune areas where he is weakest.

Dutch background

Ferdi was actually born in Arnhem, Netherlands to a Dutch mother and Turkish father, and made his way through the youth ranks for the Netherlands. Just three years ago, he was playing for their Under-21 team, before making the decision to represent Turkey at senior level.

Ferdi for the Netherlands Under-21s Orange Pics BV / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia

He began his football career at Dutch amateur team ESA Rijkerswoerd, before moving to NEC Nijmegen and making his senior debut there.

His education in environments where there is an emphasis on technical quality and being confident on the ball has clearly been influential in shaping him into the player he is today.

Moving to Fenerbahce

In 2018, Ferdi made the move to Turkey, signing for Fenerbahce under Dutch coach Phillip Cocu for around 1.5 million euros. For the first two seasons, he spent a lot of time playing for the under-21s, but finally, in his third season, he began to make his breakthrough.

He became a key figure in the Fenerbahce team, playing in multiple positions and becoming a leader in the dressing room. Despite a constant shuffling in the coaching department, Ferdi remained a go-to man, performing immensely and establishing himself as Fenerbahce's most creative outlet, despite playing in defence.

In the 2022/23 season, he reached another level, confirming himself as one of the best players in the league. Ferdi scored four goals and registered five assists, and he managed to pick up his first piece of silverware, winning the Turkish Cup. He scored a fine goal in the semi-final as Fenerbahce beat Sivasspor 3-0.

However, he was never able to achieve his dream of winning the league during his six years at the club, falling agonisingly short on a few occasions. The 2023/24 season stands out, as Fenerbahce picked up 99 points but still finished second to Galatasaray.

Starring at EURO 2024

Prior to 2024, Ferdi may not have been well known on the global stage. Excitement was growing around his potential in Turkey, but he hadn't stamped down his authority for the world to see. But that changed last summer.

During EURO 2024, a young and exciting Turkey team reached the quarter-finals, standing out as one of the most enjoyable sides to watch at the tournament.

And an integral part of their success was Ferdi Kadioglu. Playing at left-back, he was a force defensively and offensively all tournament, integral in helping Turkey survive waves of pressure with his composure on the ball, driving out of defence and starting attacks.

His standout performance came as Turkey beat Austria 2-1 in the last 16, as they survived almost the entirety of the game without the ball. Ferdi defended valiantly alongside the rest of his teammates and was consistently one of their main outlets whenever they regained possession.

Ferdi's stats vs Austria Harry Langer / Zuma Press / Profimedia / Statsperform

He had the most touches on the pitch amongst Turkish players (71) and covered a whopping 12.2 km during the match, breaking a tournament record.

If football fans didn't know who Ferdi was before, they certainly did after EURO 2024.

Platform for the future

Ferdi's transfer to Brighton is the perfect move for him at this stage of his career, and he certainly knew that. After telling Fenerbahce in the summer that he wanted to make the move to join Hurzeler's side, his wish was finally granted at the end of August.

It is not good to always look too far down the road, but if Ferdi has desires to move to a bigger club in the future, he couldn't have a better platform.

The Seagulls have demonstrated just how good they have been over the last few years at nurturing young talent and turning them into stars. Players who were unknown before joining Brighton, like Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, were eventually sold to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively - with the former becoming a £115 million player.

Of course, Ferdi has a long way to go before he becomes that, but with the ability he possesses and the environment he is now in, he has that opportunity.

First, he must make himself a regular in the team. Ferdi arrived at Brighton with a thigh injury, so wasn't able to make an impact for a while.

But after scoring his first goal for the club off the bench in an EFL Cup match against Wolves in the middle of September, Ferdi finally made his first start in the Premier League last weekend against Chelsea at right-back - and he suffered a rude awakening.

The Blues - led by four-goal hero Cole Palmer - taught Hurzeler's men a lesson, annihilating Brighton's criminally high line. Although Ferdi wasn't at fault for any of the goals, it was a perfect 'Welcome to the Premier League' moment for him, demonstrating the sizable difference in intensity between English and Turkish football.

Nonetheless, his opportunity has arisen, and as he has shown already throughout his career, he has the ability to grasp it with both hands. In a golden era of talent for Turkish football, Ferdi has emerged as one of the nation's best and brightest.

Brighton next play Tottenham on Sunday.