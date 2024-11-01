Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Former Manchester United manager Ten Hag thanks fans after sacking

Reuters
General view of an image of former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag outside Old Trafford
General view of an image of former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag outside Old TraffordReuters / Peter Powell
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (54) has written a letter thanking the club's fans for their support on Friday, days after his sacking from the Premier League club.

Ten Hag was dismissed on Monday after his side's poor start to the season left the club 14th in the standings.

On the day Ruben Amorim was confirmed as his replacement, the Dutchman sent a message to the supporters through his agency.

"Let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club," Ten Hag said in the letter posted on social media by SEG Football.

"Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakable. I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world."

Ten Hag won the League Cup in his first season at United and led them to an FA Cup final win over Manchester City at the end of last season, which helped to prolong his stay at the club.

"We won two trophies, achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end," Ten Hag said.

"I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home."

Amorim will join United from November 11th, with Ten Hag's assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy, remaining in charge as interim manager until then.

