'Great feeling' for Mohamed Salah after scoring landmark 200th Liverpool goal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. 'Great feeling' for Mohamed Salah after scoring landmark 200th Liverpool goal
'Great feeling' for Mohamed Salah after scoring landmark 200th Liverpool goal
Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal
Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal
Profimedia
Mohamed Salah (31) admitted his 200th Liverpool goal was a "great feeling" as the Egypt star urged his side to do "something special" in the Premier League title race.

Salah's landmark strike inspired Liverpool's fightback from a goal down to win 2-1 at 10-man Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side stole the points thanks to Harvey Elliott's stoppage-time winner.

But it was Salah's deflected equaliser following Jordan Ayew's dismissal that sparked Liverpool's escape act.

Salah's 14th goal this term made him the fifth player to score 200 for Liverpool in all competitions after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

"The most important thing was that we won the game. It's a great feeling. I'm happy for the record and that we won the game," Salah said.

Liverpool left Selhurst Park on top of the table, although second-placed Arsenal would reclaim pole position with a win at Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Regardless of Liverpool's position by the end of the weekend, Salah sees signs they can win the club's first title since 2020.

"I see the mentality to keep fighting until the end. We keep doing that. We have a new team now because there's six or seven players," he said.

"We need to give them advice. They're learning a lot and they're really nice. We can do something special this year."

Saluting the crucial contribution of substitute Elliott, Salah added: "He's a good kid. he's learning. I like to push him in the gym.

"He will have a good career. If he wants to speak then just come to me."

Elliott celebrates his goal
Flashscore

The young midfielder insisted he has already learned plenty from Salah.

"My finish today just sums up what I've learned off him," he said.

"If I spoke about the influence he's had on me then everyone would get bored!"

On Liverpool's title chances, Elliott added: "We're going in the right direction. If we're contenders at the end of the season then let's go for it.

"The aim is to win the Premier League."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolElliott Harvey
Related Articles
Defender Matip adds to Liverpool's injury woes ahead of Sheffield United clash
Fantasy Premier League: Don't forget to update your lineups before the midweek action
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter leading Udinese, PSG looking to extend Ligue 1 lead
Updated
Squad not good enough, says United's Ten Hag after Bournemouth drubbing
McGinn's goal enough to continue Aston Villa's hot streak against Arsenal
10-man Monaco rally to down Rennes and move back into Ligue 1 top two
Last-gasp Atalanta edge AC Milan 3-2 on the back of Lookman's double
Ruibal rasper rescues point for Betis against rusty Real Madrid in LaLiga
Tavernier stars as Bournemouth demolish Manchester United at Old Trafford
Bayern Munich lose ground in title race as they are thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool come from behind to beat Crystal Palace and go top of the Premier League
Most Read
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Football Tracker: Inter leading Udinese, PSG looking to extend Ligue 1 lead
Liverpool come from behind to beat Crystal Palace and go top of the Premier League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings