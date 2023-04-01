Haaland admits to taping mouth shut when he sleeps

Haaland admits to taping mouth shut when he sleeps
Erling Haaland has been an instant success at Man City
Erling Haaland has been an instant success at Man City
AFP
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (23) says he sleeps with his mouth taped shut as part of an intense night-time regime aimed at maintaining his superb form for the treble winners.

Haaland follows an unusual routine in the evening that includes the mouth tape and wearing blue light-blocking glasses for three hours before going to bed.

The Norwegian spoke about his nocturnal habits in an interview with YouTuber Logan Paul for his 'Impaulsive' podcast.

"I think sleep is the most important thing in the world. To sleep good, simple kind of things like blue-blocking glasses, shutting out all the signals in the bedroom, I think is really important," Haaland said.

"You should try and tape your mouth. I sleep with it. Doing a lot of things is not good but doing small things every single day for a longer period really pays off."

Haaland said the reason for taping his mouth was to maximise breathing through the nostrils, while exposure to sources of blue light, such as electronic devices, can affect sleep.

The Norway star's sleep ritual is clearly working as he scored 52 goals in his debut season with City, helping the club win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

His 36 Premier League goals last term are record for a single season in the competition.

Haaland has previously revealed his diet of cow's heart and liver, as well as a drink made of milk, kale and spinach, helped him on the road to success.

Mentions
FootballHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityPremier League
