Manchester City's Erling Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Haaland was voted ahead of teammates De Bruyne and Stones
Reuters
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (23) was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The forward was voted ahead of teammates Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, as well as Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and former Tottenham player Harry Kane, who is now with Bayern Munich.

Haaland's remarkable performance saw him netting 52 goals in 53 matches across all competitions last season, contributing to City's triple victory as they clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and the Champions League titles.

The Norway international also achieved recognition in May, being awarded the titles of Premier League's Player of the Season and Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year.

Saka was named the PFA Young Player of the Year for the first time after receiving a nomination for the fourth season in a row.

Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly secured the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award after finishing as the top scorer in the Women's Super League with 22 goals.

Chelsea's Lauren James was named as the Young Player of the Year.

FootballPremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CitySaka BukayoArsenalBayern MunichDe Bruyne KevinKane HarryOdegaard MartinStones JohnTottenhamDaly RachelJames Lauren
