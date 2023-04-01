Harry Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Harry Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy
Harry Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy
Harry Maguire was made captain of Manchester United in 2019
Harry Maguire was made captain of Manchester United in 2019
Reuters
Manchester United's Harry Maguire (30) has been stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag, the defender said on Sunday.

Maguire was named captain by former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer six months after his arrival at United in 2019, but made only 16 league appearances last season with midfielder Bruno Fernandes (28) wearing the armband in his absence.

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain," the England international wrote on Twitter.

"He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I'm personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt."

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it's been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

"I've done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field... I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support."

Maguire made only eight Premier League starts last season and British media reports have linked him with a move away from the club.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedMaguire HarryEnglandFernandes Bruno
Related Articles
Mason Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Manchester United move
Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley announces retirement
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Simons heads back to PSG, Inter Miami unveil Sergio Busquets
Updated
Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dutch coach Frans Hoek tells inside story of Tim Krul's World Cup heroics
Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness buoyant over signing Harry Kane
Ex-Australia international Walsh calls for research into injury crisis in women's game
Why all of Europe’s biggest clubs are after Lyon’s latest prodigy Rayan Cherki
Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons departs PSV to re-sign with French champions PSG
Confident Australia ready for World Cup test, says keeper Mackenzie Arnold
While women's football boasts fierce LGBT advocates, FIFA reviews transgender rules
Germany can learn from previous heartbreak, Schuller says ahead of World Cup
Most Read
Wimbledon men's final preview: Djokovic still favourite over Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz will have to kick Novak Djokovic off his throne, says Mats Wilander
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins his first Wimbledon title after edging Djokovic in epic final
Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon in five-set thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |