Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Hojlund and Mount's return could fuel United's winning run, says Ten Hag

Hojlund and Mount's return could fuel United's winning run, says Ten Hag

United have been boosted by the return of midfielder Mason Mount and striker Rasmus Hojlund from injury
United have been boosted by the return of midfielder Mason Mount and striker Rasmus Hojlund from injuryKiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Manchester United are looking to put behind last season's 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace, having improved in terms of squad depth this season, manager Erik ten Hag (54) said on Thursday.

Following a 3-0 home loss to Liverpool earlier this month, United triumphed over Southampton 3-0 in the league and routed Barnsley 7-0 in the League Cup and are set for a Premier League trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

After a season plagued by injuries that limited Ten Hag's options in both attack and defence, United have bolstered their squad with new signings, including defender Matthijs de Ligt, midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and forward Joshua Zirkzee.

"The 4-0 (in May) was totally deserved, but Saturday will be different. I don't compare (situations) but from February on, every time, we had to find 11 players who can construct a team.

"Now we have 18 players and we can pick a team (comfortably)," Ten Hag told reporters on Thursday.

The next Premier League round
The next Premier League roundFlashscore

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro remain sidelined but United have been boosted with the return of midfielder Mason Mount and striker Rasmus Hojlund from injury.

"We have so many games in this block to cover, so yeah, very happy. It's a good news,” the Dutch manager added.

“They are back on the pitch, in training, we have to decide (tomorrow) whether they are fit enough to start. But I think it's very pleasing they are back with the squad.

"When you have a full squad available then it's easier to manage the load when you are in circumstances like last season and there is a need to play, we have to overload them.

"We hope we can integrate them in a very careful way."

Oliver Glasner's side are winless in their start of the campaign with two losses and two draws but Tuesday’s 2-1 League Cup victory at Queens Park Rangers has injected some much-needed positivity, thanks to goals from Eberechi Eze and new signing Eddie Nketiah.

After their trip to Palace, United are set to welcome Dutch side Twente in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Follow the Premier League here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRasmus HojlundMason MountManchester UnitedCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Eriksen plans to go 'full out' in final year of Manchester United contract
Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Atletico hosting Leipzig, Barcelona and Arsenal in action
Updated
Vivian and Williams fire Athletic Club to LaLiga victory over Leganes
Turkish pair Akturkoglu and Kokcu help Benfica to win over Crvena zvezda
Wirtz shines as Bayer Leverkusen kick-start campaign with Feyenoord thrashing
Sean Dyche says Everton squad stretched for trip to Leicester
Munich to rename street next to Bayern stadium after Franz Beckenbauer
Ex-Arsenal star Jay Emmanuel-Thomas charged after huge cannabis seizure
Ruben Dias praises Manchester City performance against ‘complete’ Inter
Marseille fans banned from travelling to Lyon for heated Ligue 1 clash
Most Read
Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to 'next chapter'
Football Tracker: Atletico hosting Leipzig, Barcelona and Arsenal in action
Why Pep Lijnders’ new-look Salzburg team will be one to watch in Champions League
Wasteful Manchester City play out entertaining Champions League draw with Inter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings