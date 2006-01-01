Advertisement
  4. 'I'll get more chances': Wataru Endo vows to fight for Liverpool place

'I'll get more chances': Wataru Endo vows to fight for Liverpool place

Wataru Endo scored in Japan's World Cup qualifier against China
Wataru Endo scored in Japan's World Cup qualifier against ChinaKenta Harada / Getty Images AsiaPac / Getty Images via AFP
Japan's out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo (31) said Thursday he believes he still has a future at Anfield.

Endo was linked with a move away from the club over the summer and new boss Arne Slot has used him just once - as a 90th-minute substitute - in three Premier League games this season.

The Japan captain opened the scoring in a 7-0 thrashing of China in a World Cup qualifier in Saitama and said afterwards he was "not so worried" about his club situation.

"When the international break is finished there is a run of games so I'll get more chances," said the 31-year-old.

"You can't just use 11 players when you have a lot of games. I'm sure I'll get my turn."

The hard-working Endo won over the Liverpool fans after his low-profile arrival from German side Stuttgart last year.

He was instrumental as Liverpool beat Chelsea in last season's Carabao Cup final to give outgoing coach Jurgen Klopp his final trophy with the club.

"My physical condition won't be a problem," said Endo.

"I've been training well and I'm not worried about it."

Endo said he believes he can maintain his form for his country despite his lack of minutes for Liverpool.

Japan face Bahrain away in their next World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

"At my age I have experience so getting a feel for games isn't a problem," he said.

"I feel I can perform well in this round of World Cup qualifiers. The important thing is to train and prepare well."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWataru EndoLiverpool
