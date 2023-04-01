I've got many strengths, says Postecoglou, after 50th home game unbeaten

Postecoglou has Spurs playing excellently
Reuters
Ange Postecoglou (58) extended his unbeaten streak in home matches to 50 games but only after Tottenham Hotspur scored twice deep in stoppage time to beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Australian coach's extraordinary record spanning stints with Yokohama F Marinos and Celtic looked about to end but goals by Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski turned things around to continue the feel-good factor at the London club who are second in the Premier League table.

Postecoglou's sides have won 42 of their last 50 home games and he was asked if that was one of the reasons Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy hired him.

"I've got more than one strength," Postecoglou said.

"It's funny you say that because I do put a big emphasis on that, wherever I've been.

"Ultimately for your supporters, as much you enjoy the away wins because you've got to earn every one of them, it's when they come to their home ground that you want to reward them.

"I've been very fortunate that at the last three clubs I've had we've had even in Japan 30,000 to 40,000 and at Celtic they're always sold out, and it creates an atmosphere.

"I think that helps you as a club if you're really strong at home so it's something I'm proud of."

Dejan Kulusevski celebrates his goal
AFP

Tottenham had 28 goal attempts on Saturday and although they left it late to fight back from 1-0 down, the style of their football again had fans purring, especially after the sterile displays of last season.

"You can track back my career as long as you want, my teams have always played in a certain way and I think for every club that has appointed me they've appointed me because that's what they're seeking," Postecoglou said.

"It's everything for me. The way we play, it's not just that I believe it's what gets you success, it does, but it also requires a fair bit of bravery and courage, a real relentlessness.

"That has to marry with the image of the football club."

Key match stats
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamPostecoglou Ange
