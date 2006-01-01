Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Injuries rule out Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro for weeks

Injuries rule out Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro for weeks

Yoro is set to be out for three months
Yoro is set to be out for three months
Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund (21) will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury and newly signed defender Leny Yoro (18) has been sidelined for three months after hurting his foot, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Manager Erik ten Hag's side, which has struggled with injuries for much of last season, has been dealt another blow at the start of their league campaign. The FA Cup winners are set to face league champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 10th.

Both Hojlund and Yoro were substituted early in last weekend's pre-season friendly against Arsenal and forward Marcus Rashford limped off the field after 62 minutes in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Real Betis in San Diego.

We have to wait,” Ten Hag said of Rashford's injury on Friday. “Of course, we don’t (want to) risk going into the season next week already and into an important game."

United host Fulham in the first match of the season on August 16th and will play Liverpool in South Carolina on Saturday in the last game of their pre-season tour of the United States.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHojlund RasmusYoro LenyRashford MarcusManchester United
