Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ten Hag credits Manchester United's leadership for proactive transfer moves

Ten Hag credits Manchester United's leadership for proactive transfer moves

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is pleased with the club's business so far
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is pleased with the club's business so farProfimedia
Manchester United are on the front foot in the transfer market thanks to the club's leadership making quick and decisive moves to secure new players early, manager Erik ten Hag said after the signing of Leny Yoro (18) and Joshua Zirkzee (23).

Since British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations at Old Trafford, acquiring a 25% stake in February, United has not only witnessed a new hierarchy but also benefited from new ideas.

United signed French defender Yoro on a five-year contract for a fee of 62 million euros on Thursday, the teenager had been pursued by several top European clubs prior to his move to Manchester, including Real Madrid.

Another crucial signing was striker Zirkzee, who had an excellent season with the Serie A club Bologna last season and played for the Netherlands in the European Championship. United paid 42.5 million euros for the 23-year-old for a five-year deal.

Ten Hag on the sidelines during United's friendly with Rangers on Saturday
Ten Hag on the sidelines during United's friendly with Rangers on SaturdayReuters

“It is very good that we are also there on the front foot, we are very proactive," Ten Hag said on Saturday.

"So, (the) leadership is doing a great job in this moment and that’s how we want to act as United."

"We are highly ambitious and you have to be on the front foot and be ready for the season. The earlier you get your players in then (the faster) you can work on your team."

Yoro made a strong impression in his United debut during their 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Scottish side Rangers on Saturday, while Zirkzee, who has been given time off after the European Championship, is expected to join the squad in August.

Mentions
FootballYoro LenyZirkzee JoshuaManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Manchester United announce signing of highly-rated teenage defender Leny Yoro from Lille
Man United fans can expect creativity and unpredictability from new striker Zirkzee
Manchester United announce signing of Netherlands forward Zirkzee
Show more
Football
Manolo Marquez appointed India coach following Igor Stimac sacking
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot nearing Premier League move, Rakitic leaves Saudi Arabia
Updated
MLS roundup: Messi-less Miami beat Chicago to stretch lead, Red Bulls & Union win
Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Bournemouth boss Iraola hopeful of keeping in-demand Dominic Solanke
Why there is no Great Britain men's football team at the Paris 2024 Olympics
South Korean FA complains to FIFA over alleged racist abuse of Hwang Hee-Chan
Most Read
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot nearing Premier League move, Rakitic leaves Saudi Arabia
Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings