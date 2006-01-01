Ipswich sign Manchester City midfielder Phillips on season-long loan

Premier League new boys Ipswich have signed Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips (28) on a season-long loan.

Phillips has endured a difficult time with Premier League champions City and the move to Ipswich marks the latest attempt to get his spluttering career back on track.

The 28-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on a troubled loan spell with West Ham, could make his Ipswich debut in Saturday's clash with Liverpool.

The Reds' visit to Portman Road will be Ipswich's first match in the top flight for 22 years after Kieran McKenna's side won back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship.

"This is a day I've been waiting a number of weeks for now and I'm very happy to be here," Phillips said.

"I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League."

Phillips has 31 England caps and represented his country at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

But he has made only five top-flight starts since leaving Leeds to join City for a reported £45 million in 2022.

"Kalvin has much to offer us in terms of his qualities both on and off the ball, and he is a really humble and likeable character," McKenna said.

"He has been a key member of a newly-promoted team in the Premier League before and of course made a big impression for Leeds United during that period."

Phillips was Ipswich's second signing on Friday following the arrival of Blackburn forward Sammie Szmodics for a reported £9 million initial fee on a four-year contract.

The 28-year-old scored 33 goals in all competitions for second-tier Rovers last season and had hit three in two matches this term.

"It's every boy's dream to play in the Premier League and I've always said to my friends, family and agents that I'll get to the top one day," Szmodics said.

"There's nothing more I want than to score at Portman Road for Ipswich Town."