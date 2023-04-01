Ireland defender Nathan Collins joins Brentford for record fee from Wolves

Brentford have signed Ireland defender Nathan Collins (22) from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a six-year contract for a club-record transfer fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Brentford did not disclose the fee but British media reported they agreed to pay Wolves 23 million pounds for Collins. The previous record was 21 million pounds for German forward Kevin Schade.

"He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He's a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said.

Brentford finished ninth in the Premier League last season, missing out on a European place by two points.

Follow all the latest transfer news right here.