Wolves agree fee with Saudi side Al-Hilal for midfielder Ruben Neves

The 26-year-old's contract at Molineux is due to expire next summer
Profimedia
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed to sell Portuguese international Ruben Neves (26) to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for £47 million.

His contract at Molineux is due to expire next summer and the midfielder had been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

However, it appears Al-Hilal have stolen a march on other potential suitors for Neves after talks with Barça's representatives allegedly stalled.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed but are not expected to pose a problem for the club or player.

Portugal's midfielder Ruben Neves, Portugal's defender Ruben Dias and Portugal's midfielder Renato Sanches attend a training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras
AFP

Neves will join a growing list of stars heading to the Middle East to ply their trade, with Cristiano Ronaldo recently being joined by former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema and the likes of Angel Di Maria, N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all expected to join the Saudi Pro League in the coming weeks.

But while those players are respectfully in the 'twilight' of their careers, Neves' transfer stands out somewhat, with the player still seen as being very much in his prime.

Neves scored six goals and registered one assist in his 35 Premier League appearances for Wolves during the 2022/23 Premier League season.

He joined the club from Porto in July 2017 and has turned out 253 times for the club.

Follow the latest transfer news and done deals with Flashscore

