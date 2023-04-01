Al-Ittihad reportedly set to sign N'Golo Kante on two-year deal

Reuters

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante (32) will sign for Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal, Al Ekhbariya TV said on Wednesday.

Al Ekhbariya added the contract with Kante, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has an option to be extended for another year.

If the deal is completed as expected, Kante will line up alongside compatriot Karim Benzema (36) who signed a three-year contract with the Saudi side on Tuesday.

The Saudi Pro League continues to attract high-profile players since Cristiano Ronaldo (38) joined Al-Nassr in December for more than $220million per year.

Other big names Saudi clubs will target in the coming months include Sergio Busquets (34), Angel Di Maria (35), Jordi Alba (34) and Sergio Ramos (37), according to local media.

A source close to Argentina captain Lionel Messi (35) last month told Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Al-Hilal. However, the World Cup winner looks set to join Inter Miami in the United States.

Kante's deal is worth 100 million euros over two years, Saudi media said.

The France international has been a mainstay at Stamford Bridge, making more than 260 appearances and winning the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup during his seven years at the club.

Kante's last season was plagued by injuries, however, as he missed the majority of the campaign. Chelsea struggled without him to finish 12th in the Premier League standings.