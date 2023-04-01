France striker Benzema joins Saudi side Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. France striker Benzema joins Saudi side Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid
France striker Benzema joins Saudi side Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid
Updated
Karim Benzema poses with the Ballon d'Or trophy
Karim Benzema poses with the Ballon d'Or trophy
Reuters
Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema (35) has joined Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian side said on Tuesday, following the French striker's exit from Real Madrid as a free agent in the close season.

According to media reports, the deal is estimated to be worth more than 100 million euros ($106.89 million).

"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe," the 35-year-old Benzema said.

"It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project... I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels."

Al-Ittihad last month clinched the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since 2009.

 

Benzema follows his former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to the Gulf country after the Portugal forward signed a 2-1/2 year contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros with Al-Nassr in December.

Having joined Real in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, Benzema became the spearhead of the club's attack after Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018, winning the Champions League five times and the LaLiga title four times.

He had his best season with Real in the 2021/22 campaign when he scored 44 goals in all competitions to lead the club to a record-extending 14th European title as well as the LaLiga crown.

Early in 2021, he earned a recall from France manager Didier Deschamps to the national team for the first time in six years, after falling out of favour due to his alleged involvement in the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape scandal.

He won the Ballon d'Or award for the best men's player in the world last year and he looked set to stay at the Spanish club for one more year, after a 2022/23 season in which he struggled with injuries and missed out on France's World Cup squad in Qatar.

However, an offer estimated by media to be worth more than 100 million euros from Saudi Arabia made him rethink his decision to stay in Spain for a final season, with the striker deciding to void the one-year extension clause he had in his contract.

Al-Ittihad last month clinched the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since 2009.

HUGE STEP FOR SAUDI FOOTBALL

Last week, Portuguese forward Ronaldo said he hoped that other big-name players would follow him to the league.

"Benzema's arrival is the most impactful transfer in the club's history to date," Al Ittihad said in a statement.

"It also marks another huge step in the Saudi Pro League’s journey to become one of football's leading destinations for the world’s very best after its biggest season to date."

Several high-profile players have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, with a source close to Argentina captain Lionel Messi - Ronaldo's rival for the title of best player of his generation - last month telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Al-Hilal next season.

Al Ittihad's club president Anmar Alhailae hailed the signing of Benzema as a major achievement for the club, saying, "Karim is a global football icon, he's box office and very much at the top of his powers.

"He joins a club and hugely competitive league – in a country with big ambitions both on and off the pitch."

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueAl Ittihad FCBenzema KarimReal MadridTransfer News
Related Articles
Club source says Benzema has signed for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad for three years
Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal according to state media
Karim Benzema coy on his Real Madrid future - 'At the moment I'm in Madrid'
Show more
Football
Juventus deny withdrawal from European Super League project, contrary to reports
Updated
No ticket? No problem for West Ham fans in Prague for Europa Conference League final
West Ham's Conference League final 'biggest moment' of David Moyes's career
Five Inter players named in Italy's squad for upcoming Nations League finals
AC Milan part ways with technical director and former player Paolo Maldini
Four newcomers named in Belgium squad by Tedesco for Euro qualifiers
Athletic Bilbao, Lens and Leeds United amongst the most vertical European club sides
Transfer News LIVE: Saudis sniffing around stars with Benzema and Messi in their sights
Updated
Sevilla coach Mendilibar renews contract until 2024 after Europa League triumph
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola
Most Read
Champions League final won't define career, says Manchester City's De Bruyne
Transfer News LIVE: Saudis sniffing around stars with Benzema and Messi in their sights
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event