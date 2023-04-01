Ivan Toney ready to repay Brentford with goals on return from ban

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ivan Toney ready to repay Brentford with goals on return from ban
Ivan Toney ready to repay Brentford with goals on return from ban
Ivan Toney has been linked heavily with Arsenal
Ivan Toney has been linked heavily with Arsenal
Reuters
Brentford striker Ivan Toney (27) said on Monday he was ready to repay the Premier League club for their support by scoring goals when he returns from an eight month ban for 232 breaches of the betting rules.

The England international was the West London club's top scorer last season and is allowed to play again from January 16 after resuming training in September.

Brentford have slipped to 16th in the league, four points clear of the drop zone, and need Toney back although the player has been linked in particular with Arsenal in the transfer window.

"Everyone knows Brentford is a family club, they have been nothing but amazing for me," he said in an interview with Sky Sports television and the Daily Mirror.

"I can't thank them enough, especially the fans. They were behind me from the first minute as well. So it's kind of like I have a lot to repay."

"They're struggling at the moment but I'm sure when I'm back I will play a big part to get them out of the losing form they've been in. I can't wait to get back and be helping my team mates."

Toney's first chance will be against Nottingham Forest on January 20 but he scored a hat-trick and an assist in the club's 5-1 B team friendly win behind closed doors against Southampton under-23s last weekend.

Brentford are suffering injuries and absences, losing this season's top scorer Bryan Mbeumo to an ankle injury and Yoane Wissa to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Toney said Brentford knew how to get themselves out of a hole but admitted it had been hard to be on the sidelines and confessed to "a stage where I fell out of love with football."

"I did watch Brentford games. I’d flick it on and I'd have it in the background just listening to the chances or the scoreline whereas before that I’d watch every Premier League game possible. League One, League Two - every league on TV.

"I kind of punished myself. But then I thought: ‘That’s not really helping me'."

Ivan Toney's stats since the 2019/20 campaign
Flashscore

Toney recognised some would question whether he could return the same player as before but said he had no doubts about his abilities.

"I know what I'm capable of, so I guess when I get onto the pitch I’ll just do what I do best," he said.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueToney IvanBrentford
Related Articles
Thomas Frank confirms Brentford would need 'unbelievable' offer to sell Ivan Toney
'I want to keep him': Brentford boss Frank unwilling to sell Toney in January
'Stable' Brentford coping well without banned star striker Toney, says Klopp
Show more
Football
Germany and Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78
Updated
Chelsea do not need to sell to bring in reinforcements, says Mauricio Pochettino
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal strongly linked with Onana, Dortmund close on Maatsen
Updated
De Bruyne 'nowhere near' his best after long-awaited Manchester City return
Dario Felman column: Echeverri right to choose Man City, Ancelotti deserves lifetime deal
Birmingham City appoint Tony Mowbray as Wayne Rooney's replacement
Holders Qatar to host delayed Asian Cup as Gulf influence grows
Players must have faith in their capabilities to play at Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag
Igor Stimac says 'sleeping giant' India awakening ahead of Asian Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal strongly linked with Onana, Dortmund close on Maatsen
Football Tracker: Roma and Atalanta draw, PSG and Barcelona progress in cups
Alexander Zverev-led Germany beat Iga Swiatek's Poland to win United Cup
Pain-free Paula Badosa out to make splash in comeback at Adelaide International

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings