Jonny Evans says he considered retirement before Manchester United return

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans (35) said he faced the possibility that his career was coming to an end last year due to a succession of injuries before he was handed a lifeline by his former club Manchester United.

Evans struggled with calf injuries at Leicester City and was released by the club at the end of last season after their Premier League relegation.

The defender was then offered a short-term deal by United on transfer deadline day and has made four appearances since his return, starting in league wins over Burnley and Brentford.

"I think I went through a stage last year where you start thinking, 'maybe this is it coming to an end,'" Evans told reporters ahead of Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovenia later on Tuesday.

"I couldn't get over the injuries, and every time I came back I was breaking down. I had a lot of people say, 'there's no way you're close to finishing', but you have to prove that to yourself and I feel I've been able to do that.

"I've trained a lot, getting all that behind me, completing matches," added Evans, who came through United's academy and played over 190 times for the club in his first stint between 2006-2015, winning three Premier League titles.

"Every time you complete a match you think, 'there's another one down'. Sometimes you're having to confirm that to yourself and I've been pleased I've been able to go through that process. I feel I'm in a good place."

United are 10th in the Premier League and face bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday.