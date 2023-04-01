Manchester United must improve away form against big clubs, says Ten Hag

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United must improve away form against big clubs, says Ten Hag
Manchester United must improve away form against big clubs, says Ten Hag
Manchester United travel to Tottenham on Saturday
Manchester United travel to Tottenham on Saturday
Reuters
Manchester United must show more personality to improve their away record against top sides in the Premier League, manager Erik ten Hag (53) said ahead of Saturday's game at Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season United lost on their travels to Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton and suffered a 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

"This is one of the aims we have for this season, that we have to step up in away games to get more points. So, it's often to do with personality," Ten Hag, whose side began the season with a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, told reporters on Friday.

"So yeah, that's the demand from me on the players and that we have to show more personality on the pitch to win such games."

United's upcoming fixtures
Flashscore

Ten Hag insists they have not been distracted by off-field events, with the club's ownership situation still unresolved while they have yet to make a decision on forward Mason Greenwood, who had charges of attempted rape dropped in February.

"We focus on way of play, we focus on team performance. And so, we're focusing now on Tottenham Hotspur. We know the performance (against Wolves) was not what we hoped.

"But we want (to win) and it showed the character and the personality and that is one of the things we had to step up in, according to last season."

Ten Hag expects Lisandro Martinez to be available for the game at Spurs after he was replaced at halftime in Monday's win over Wolves.

The United manager said defender Harry Maguire would have to fight for his place after deciding to stay at the club.

When asked what opportunities would be there for Maguire, the Dutchman said: "It's up to him.

"He knows what I expect from him. I told you many times before he has the abilities to do it, so now he has to show it."

He also spoke about defender Jonny Evans whose short-term contract has ended at the club. The manager was asked if his situation depended on Maguire staying at Old Trafford.

"No, it doesn't affect that. We will see. We are in talks and when we have news, we will bring that as always."

Tottenham drew their opening game 2-2 at Brentford last Sunday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedTottenhamMaguire HarryGreenwood MasonMartinez LisandroEvans Jonnyten Hag Erik
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Kane makes Bundesliga bow as top Premier League teams set for battle
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Manchester City
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bundesliga returns with Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen
Updated
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Updated
Saudi transfer target Mitrovic out of Fulham's home derby with Brentford
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Manchester City ready to face Newcastle after Super Cup success, says Guardiola
Cristian Romero 'good to go' against United, says Tottenham's Postecoglou
'Endless money' is a problem in transfer market, says Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp
Ian Maatsen and Micky Van de Ven called up to Netherlands squad for the first time
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bundesliga returns with Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Editors' Picks: Kane makes Bundesliga bow as top Premier League teams set for battle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |