United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
Erik ten Hag says his side need to improve if they are to get more positive results
Erik ten Hag says his side need to improve if they are to get more positive results
Reuters
Manchester United were extremely unlucky not to leave North London with a better result than Sunday's dramatic 3-1 stoppage-time loss to Arsenal said manager Erik ten Hag (53), who was left fuming after "everything went against" his team.

The match looked destined to end in a 1-1 draw before Declan Rice (24) and Gabriel Jesus (26) scored for Arsenal deep in injury time.

United had thought they were en route to victory after Alejandro Garnacho (19) found the net in the 88th minute, but it was ruled out by VAR for offside, a decision that had Ten Hag seething.

"We have to improve, definitely," Ten Hag told Sky Sports. "But you see, and also what we have seen last year, we can beat everyone.

"It was such small margins today, so it could also have been our side. So when Garna is finishing (for the disallowed goal), it's a goal that we're winning this game. So it's that close.

"We needed a little bit more luck to win the game. (Garnacho's goal) was not offside. It was the wrong angle," he added of the video review.

Ten Hag zeroed in what he thought were a few late officiating blunders, including a tackle from Arsenal defender Gabriel that sent newcomer Rasmus Hojlund (20) sprawling that the Dutch manager argued should have been a penalty.

He also said that Gabriel appeared to block Jonny Evans (35) in the penalty area for Rice's 96th-minute winner.

"It's a penalty on Hojlund," Ten Hag fumed. "And at the end we concede a goal, and it's a foul on Jonny Evans. It's so clear and obvious."

United captain Bruno Fernandes (28) said it was a tough way to lose.

"We conceded the late goal after trying to get the draw," United captain Bruno Fernandes said. "It was a good game for both teams but they got the points in the end.

"It is what it is, if it is an offside we can't get on that. It was a good game, I am disappointed by the result, but the performance of the team, the passion was there. If we keep doing this consistently we will get results."

United head into the international break with just six points from four games.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballManchester UnitedArsenalGarnacho AlejandroGabriel JesusRice DeclanHojlund RasmusEvans JonnyFernandes BrunoPremier League
Related Articles
Arteta predicts more from Rice after late effort sinks United
Premier League clubs spend record 1.95 billion pounds in transfer window
Rice the hero as late Arsenal double defeats Man Utd
Updated
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Mbappe nets in PSG victory
Updated
Lewandowski leads the way as Barca battle past Osasuna
Mbappe and PSG make light work of Lyon
Martinez on form as Inter breeze past Fiorentina
Sesko and Simons lead Leipzig past 10-man Union Berlin
Szoboszlai and Salah on target as Liverpool thrash Villa
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Most Read
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Rice the hero as late Arsenal double defeats Man Utd
Arteta defends tactics change with bizarre driving metaphor

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings