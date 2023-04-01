Premier League clubs spend record 1.95 billion pounds in transfer window

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League clubs spend record 1.95 billion pounds in transfer window
Premier League clubs spend record 1.95 billion pounds in transfer window
Arsenal signed Decland Rice from West Ham for more than 100 million pounds
Arsenal signed Decland Rice from West Ham for more than 100 million pounds
Reuters
Premier League clubs have splurged a record 1.95 billion pounds on players in the summer transfer window, with spending expected to exceed 2 billion pounds, according to analysis from Deloitte published on Friday.

The transfer window, which opened on June 14, has already exceeded last year's record 1.92 billion pounds with a week remaining until the September 1 deadline, Deloitte's Sports Business Group said.

Two transfers have been for more than 100 million pounds each, with midfielders Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea and Declan Rice signing for Arsenal, compared to none last summer.

Caicedo is one of Chelsea's latest recruits
Reuters

Chelsea, who have signed nine players so far, spent more than $1 billion in transfer fees since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

Champions Manchester City signed winger Jeremy Doku for a reported 55 million pounds this week, having brought in defender Josko Gvardiol for 90 million euros and midfielder Mateo Kovacic for 25 million pounds earlier.

Manchester United splashed out 72 million pounds on striker Rasmus Hojlund, while last year's runners-up Arsenal spent 65 million pounds on forward Kai Havertz.

Newcastle United, who finished fourth last season, brought in midfielder Sandro Tonali for 55 million pounds and winger Harvey Barnes for 38 million pounds.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaArsenalCaicedo MoisesRice DeclanDoku JeremyGvardiol JoskoManchester CityBarnes HarveyHavertz KaiHojlund RasmusKovacic MateoManchester UnitedTonali SandroNewcastle UtdTransfer News
Related Articles
Midfielders on the move: The story of the summer transfer window in the Premier League
Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Manchester City
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Casemiro brings United back to life as Spain's coaching staff resigns
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Sanchez returns to Inter Milan, Roma announce Azmoun
Updated
Saudi club Al Ahli sign Spain's Veiga from Celta
Can Chelsea reject Romelu Lukaku be a success at Roma?
Tottenham preserve unbeaten start with victory over Bournemouth
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales after kiss scandal
Updated
Spain's football federation stands by chief amid kiss scandal and threatens to sue players
Updated
Inter re-sign Chile's Alexis Sanchez from Marseille on one-year deal
Miami boss Martino hints Messi may be rested for Red Bulls game
Juventus bounce back with fresh outlook and new ambition in Serie A
Most Read
Football Tracker: Casemiro brings United back to life as Spain's coaching staff resigns
Transfer News LIVE: Sanchez returns to Inter Milan, Roma announce Azmoun
Bellingham bursts Vigo bubble as Real Madrid sneak to narrow win
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |