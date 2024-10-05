Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Kovacic bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to edge Fulham in Premier League

Kovacic bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to edge Fulham in Premier League

Kovacic bags brace as City come from behind to beat Fulham
Kovacic bags brace as City come from behind to beat FulhamMartin Rickett / PA Images / Profimedia
Manchester City came from behind for the fourth successive Premier League (PL) home game this season, overturning a 1-0 deficit to beat Fulham 3-2 and preserve their unbeaten league start.

There were early goals aplenty in the PL today, and City can count themselves mightily unlucky that they didn’t get in on the act themselves.

Both Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland went close in the opening stages, but it was Fulham who worked a gilt-edged opening.

Raul Jimenez’s measured outside-of-the-boot pass freed Adama Traore, but the legs of Ederson kept City on level terms.

However, that was only a temporary reprieve for the hosts, who were soon behind when a deft Jimenez flick teed up Andreas Pereira to volley Fulham ahead.

The South Londoners’ advantage should’ve become two almost straight after when a swift counter ended with Alex Iwobi laying the ball on a plate for Traore, who could only lift his effort over the bar.

Marco Silva’s men were left to rue that miss a matter of seconds later when for all their easy-on-the-eye football, a classic smash-and-grab goal drew City level, as Mateo Kovacić’s thunderous effort from the edge of the area deflected in off Joachim Andersen.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Kovacic had only scored two Premier League goals for City prior to today, but he matched that tally here when inside two minutes of the restart, the Croatian guided into the corner from the edge of the area.

But in almost identical fashion to the first half, Fulham almost hit back when a hopeful ball in behind was latched onto by Traore, who after resuming his duel with Ederson, was again thwarted by the legs of the Brazilian.

The Cottagers continued to probe and again came close when a last-ditch block denied Jiménez a goal in a fourth successive PL game.

Their chances of getting back into the game were seemingly extinguished, and in some style too, as Jeremy Doku stepped in off the left and unleashed an absolute rasper into the top-right corner beyond a desperate Bernd Leno dive.

Fulham handed themselves a late lifeline when Rodrigo Muniz swivelled in the area and found the top corner, but that was no more than a consolation, as City held on to stretch their unbeaten league run to 30 matches, while their competitive undefeated home run inside 90 minutes now stands at a whopping 50 games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)

Get all of our stats from this match here!

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFulhamManchester CityMateo Kovacic
Related Articles
Manchester United manager Ten Hag faces make-or-break trip to Aston Villa
Pep Guardiola quiet on future at club 'deep inside of my bones'
Who's Missing: De Bruyne to be out until after international break
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Everton holding Newcastle, Real Madrid against Villarreal to come
Updated
Flick confirms Szczesny to debut for Barcelona after international break
Gary O'Neil takes 'full responsibility' as Wolves remain winless in Premier League
Mateo Retegui nets hat-trick as five-star Atalanta thrash Genoa
Brentford beat stubborn Wolves in eight-goal thriller
Arsenal stage stirring second-half comeback to down Southampton as Saka stars
Bowen on fire as West Ham trounce lowly Ipswich at home
Union Berlin score first-half double to stun Dortmund and leapfrog them in Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel produce valiant comeback to steal point from reigning champions Leverkusen
Most Read
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Football Tracker: Everton holding Newcastle, Real Madrid against Villarreal to come
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings